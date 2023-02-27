Bayes Esports adds 3 more titles to GG.BET data partnership

Share Facebook

Bayes Esports has agreed to supply live in-game data for CS:GO, Dota 2 and League of Legends to GG.BET after the two companies extended their ongoing partnership.

The partnership renewal, which will run until 2024, will see GG.BET benefit from access to full exclusive data from Bayes Esports – data that the operator noted is “providing content impacting 80% of official live esports betting turnover”.

Amir Mirzaee, CCO & MD of Bayes Esports commented: “We’re excited to see that top bookmakers and esports betting service providers continue to invest in official data and cutting edge betting products for tomorrow’s user base.

“The gap continues to widen for a long list of sportsbooks who continue to invest in unofficial data sources and will increasingly lag in product innovation and integrity standards.”

GG.BET is confident that the extended data offering from Bayes Esports will not only help engage and retain esports bettors, but will also contribute to the development of the esports industry as a whole.

Dmitriy Voshkarin, COO of GG.BET added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Bayes Esports. The potential of esports betting is immense, and so far, the industry has only scratched the surface of what is possible.

“With access to all the official data we need, we will continue to develop innovative solutions for esports bettors that will shape the future of esports betting.”