Blexr acquires ThePogg to revitalise ADR space

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

iGaming media publisher, Blexr has announced that it has acquired heritage online gambling review portal ThePogg for ‘a six-figure sum’.

The deal will see the Malta-and-Barcelona-based publisher acquire ThePogg’s digital IPs and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service to help diversify its online portfolio and B2B offering.

Founded in 2011 by affiliate marketing expert Duncan Garvie, ThePogg.com is recognised as one of the UK gambling industry’s leading online player communities.

Of distinction, ThePogg became the first affiliate-based player complaint service to be approved as an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) service by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Dealmakers confirmed that Garvie will be joining Blexr as part of the agreement. He stated: “I’m incredibly proud to be joining Blexr. We have worked hard to provide exceptional service to our users and clients over the past few years and have developed the highest standards in the industry. I’m really happy to be joining an organization that shares that same commitment.

Blexr cited the acquisition of ThePogg as key to its ongoing expansion of services for the iGaming sector, in which it will redevelop its premium ADR to provide “effective and low-cost mediation services for operators while creating a fairer landscape for players”.

Welcoming ThePogg to the Blexr stable, Paudie O’Reilly, Founder, and CEO of Blexr, commented: “We know this acquisition will be a great addition to our existing product portfolio and expand our presence in our target B2B markets. The work Duncan has done over the years to build a trusted service at ThePogg is second to none and represents an enormous opportunity for Blexr to grow and develop that business.”