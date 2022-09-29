GamCare launches new Education Framework in partnership with YGAM & Fast Forward

Share Facebook

GamCare and education charities YGAM and Fast Forward have produced a new framework to help public institutions raise awareness among young people about gambling harms and disorders.

The “Gambling Education Framework” is a collaborative help document composed by the charities to “assist anyone who works with young people, a set of evidence-based principles to deliver effective gambling education.”

The framework has been designed by analysing research and data around effective prevention education and seeks to draw out conclusions, recommendations, and principles to guide its work.

GamCare and partners underlined that the document had been composed on evidence-based principles, “completely free of industry funding or influence”.

GamCare CEO Anna Hemmings said: “The framework builds on our existing work with young people and highlights the need for evidence-based solutions that are straightforward, accessible, and scalable.

“The framework will support professionals to raise the conversation about gambling harms and ensure education on this issue gains parity with education about other risky behaviours.”

Developing the framework, researchers recognised the reality of young people being prone to experimenting with risk-taking behaviours, like smoking and alcohol.

Advice provided aims to build on young people’s ideas in a collaborative and non-patronising way, recognising the impact of early influences such as parents, family members or friends who gamble.

YGAM CEO Dr Jane Rigbye added: “This framework is a practical resource for the gambling harm prevention sector and the education sector. We can maximise our impact through sharing best practices, exchanging knowledge and insights, and collaboration.”

Fast Forward CEO Allie Cherry-Byrnes concluded: “Taking an evidence-based approach to the prevention of harms is essential. This is the most comprehensive piece of work of its kind and the principles have been developed in line with the PSHE Association guidance on effective preventative education.”