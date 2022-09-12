Share Facebook

RacingTV has deployed the ‘direct human messaging’ solution of 2mee to enhance the promotion of live betting offers on its 24hrs media platform.

2mee has developed a human hologram messaging solution for RacingTV, designed to drive live audience engagement with the horseracing media platform’s products, content and betting offers.

2mee’s patented technology allows gambling operators and affiliates to send customised human hologram messages directly to the viewer in the most engaging manner.

James Riley, CEO of 2mee, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the innovative team at RacingTV and for its operator partners to be able to use our technology to send direct human messages to bettors. This really does allow them to stand out from the crowd and take engagement and conversion to the next level.

“Emotional marketing is absolutely the most effective way to engage and communicate with consumers and what better way of fostering this connection than via a face-to-face message. 2mee allows operators and affiliates to do just that.”

The partnership saw RacingTV activate a trial of 2mee human messaging for affiliate marketing campaigns promoting BetVictor and Sky Bet.

One messaging campaign performed exceptionally well with Bet Victor ambassador Harry Redknapp delivered a 38% increase in take-up of a new player bonus offer with his hologram message.

Clive Cottrell at RacingTV, added: “Quite frankly, we haven’t seen engagement and conversion rates like it. While running hologram campaigns, both BetVictor and SkyBet were our top-performing brands on the pages where the hologram messages were active.

“As an affiliate, this not only allows us to acquire increased volumes of new customers to our operator partners, but we too benefit from enhanced engagement, conversion rates and affiliate revenue streams.”