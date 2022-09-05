SBC News DCMS maintains Baillie & Seddon as UKGC commissioners

DCMS maintains Baillie & Seddon as UKGC commissioners

Ted Menmuir September 5, 2022 iGaming, Latest News, UK Comments Off on DCMS maintains Baillie & Seddon as UKGC commissioners

DCMS has extended the tenures of John Baillie and Catharine Seddon as commissioners, providing policy guidance and regulatory oversight to the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). 

The tenures have been extended for the period covering 31 December 2022 until 10 April 2024. 

Baillie and Seddon have served as UKGC advisors since 2016, having been appointed by former DCMS Secretary John Whittingdale, under the cabinet of PM David Cameron.

A former partner of KPMG in Scotland and London, Baillie is the former Chair of the Accounts Commission of Scotland, in which he served two three-year terms leading the regional authority watchdog.

Baillie’s regulatory experience has seen him further serve as the Chair of Audit Scotland and as a member of the Reporting Panel of the UK Competition and Markets Authority for nine years.

He was also a visiting professor of accountancy at the University of Edinburgh and has previously held similar positions at other Scottish universities.

Seddon is a 14-year public service non-executive advisor, who has primarily focused on providing guidance to national regulatory bodies. She is Deputy Chair and Chair of the Audit and Governance committee of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority and the Senior Independent Director of the Legal Services Board.

Seddon recently joined the board of the Children and Family Courts Advisory and Support Service.

DCMS outlined that the UKGC would maintain its regulatory advisory of eight commissioners, supporting the new leadership team of Chief Executive Andrew Rhodes and Chairman Marcus Boyle.

Tags

Check Also

consultation

UKGC amends requirements of Social Responsibility Code on customer interactions 

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has revised the requirements of the Social Responsibility Code Provision …

SBC News Entain handed £17m penalty by UKGC for compliance failings

Entain handed £17m penalty by UKGC for compliance failings

Entain Plc has been summoned to pay the largest penalty in UK gambling history, totalling …

SBC News GambleAware seeks agenda consultation for 10th Annual Conference 

GambleAware seeks agenda consultation for 10th Annual Conference 

Industry stakeholders have been reminded that they can submit proposals to be examined and presentations …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies