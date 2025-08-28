Share Facebook

Political tensions are mounting in the Republic of Slovakia as debate intensifies over the governance, conduct, and social responsibility of the country’s gambling sector.

Leading the charge is Sports and Tourism Minister Rudolf Huliak, who has called on members of the National Council to back his proposed amendments to the Slovak Gambling Law.

Introduced in 2019 to licence and liberalise Slovakia’s online gambling market, the current law, Huliak argues, was designed to favour operators over citizen protections. This week, he introduced amendments that aim to “regulate, not promote, gambling.”

The proposals include restrictive measures targeting vulnerable groups, including individuals on social benefits, those in alimony arrears, and citizens who have failed to meet tax obligations.

We are not here to enable the gambling industry — we are here to control it,” said Huliak. “Illegal operators exploit loopholes, target vulnerable citizens, and funnel profits offshore. Meanwhile, regulated platforms face burdensome compliance with little competitive protection. That’s unsustainable.”

Huliak has also called for an expanded role for TIPOs, the national lottery company, in channelling gambling revenues into public and social initiatives.

Our goal is a clean, accountable, and socially responsible gambling environment. Strengthening TIPOS is not about state control for its own sake — it’s about ensuring that profits generated from gambling are reinvested in Slovak communities, not lost to foreign markets or shadow platforms.

This amendment is the first step in realigning the system toward public interest, rather than private enrichment.”

Tax shortfall must be answered

However, his proposals have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties — particularly the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH). The party accuses Huliak of posturing as a reformer while serving the interests of the gambling lobby and avoiding deeper questions around tax fairness and consumer protection.

The tax rate for fixed-odds betting in Slovakia stands at 22% of gross gaming revenue (GGR) for online operators and 6% of turnover for land-based venues — in addition to a 21% corporate VAT.

The KDH has called for a parliamentary inquiry into the distribution and transparency of gambling tax revenues, demanding answers as to how operators collected €1.4 billion from €24 billion in wagers, yet contributed only €340 million in taxes in 2024.

“This is a mockery of social justice,” KDH states, accusing Huliak of posturing whilst being aware of tax shortfalls but refuses to address them.”

Gambling dysfunctions exposed

A damning audit from the Supreme Audit Office (SAO) and a comprehensive report by the Institute for the Regulation of Gambling (IPRHH) have further eroded confidence in the current regulatory regime.

The IPRHH’s Black Book of Illegal Gambling reveals a fragmented system failing to keep pace with the proliferation of digital, unlicensed gambling platforms — many of which allow anonymous betting, no age verification, and unlimited stakes.

Startlingly, 31% of Slovak youth aged 15–17 reported gambling online illegally, with early exposure linked to addiction and long-term debt risks. The report also highlights the growing influence of loot boxes in video games and social media influencers promoting offshore casinos, blurring the lines between entertainment and exploitation.

The SAO report found that enforcement failures were largely due to a lack of capacity. Between 2019 and 2025, the Gambling Authority (ÚRHH) let over 900 cases lapse due to missed deadlines — a consequence of having just one employee managing sanctions during that period.

A further legal loophole allows gambling halls to operate in municipalities that have banned them unless local authorities notify the regulator within five days — a provision the SAO labelled “unreasonable and dysfunctional.”

“Regulated operators are held to high standards — but that only works if unlicensed providers face real consequences. Right now, they don’t,” said Dávid Lenčéš, Executive Director of IPRHH.

Changing of regulatory guard

Calls for reform have gained further traction following a change in leadership at Office of Gambling Regulation (ÚRHH), with Director General Martin Bohoš stepping down and replaced by Jana Mravíková in early 2025.

Upon leaving office, Bohoš recommended a full review of the Gambling Act, six years after its implementation. He highlighted the urgent need for stronger consumer protections in online casino and high-risk games, warning of an “increasing divergence” in player behaviour — with Slovak consumers flocking disproportionately to online casino products over other verticals.

“Urgency is needed,” he said, citing data showing a steep rise in unregulated activity and insufficient safeguards in the current framework.