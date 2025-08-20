Share Facebook

The Greek government has stated its intent to eradicate illegal gambling (land-based and online), viewed as both an economic threat to the state and a societal danger to communities.

The Ministry of National Economy and Finance has been charged with drafting a new legislative framework to prosecute illegal gambling operators, with specific IT and data-driven measures to tackle illicit online gambling.

The mandate has been prioritised by Finance and Economy Minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, who told media that the government aims “to stop the loss of €1.6bn annually, including €500m in tax revenue.”

New Economic Threat

This pledge comes amid growing evidence that Greece’s black-market gambling sector has reached alarming levels. According to recent research by the Hellenic Gaming Supervision and Control Commission (EEEP) and Kapa Research, 800,000 Greek citizens — approximately 9.5% of the population, engaged in illegal gambling during 2024.

Among them, 390,000 gambled online, 215,000 did so at physical venues, and 194,000 used both channels. The average annual amount spent per player reached €1,934, and 28% of respondents reported gambling exclusively on unlicensed websites.

Most participants are men aged 25 to 44, though the research also found a troubling rise in gambling among students and young adults — prompting concern among social policy experts and health authorities.

Minister Pierrakakis said: “The numbers are shocking. This is not just a leak of public resources, but a deep social pathology. We are embarking on a determined effort to restructure the space with transparency, rigor and modern tools.”

The Ministry’s legislative package, set for public consultation in autumn 2025, is expected to introduce far-reaching structural reforms. These include the immediate closure of physical venues found facilitating illegal gambling, particularly internet cafés and private clubs.

Businesses proven to be complicit will face revocation of their operating licenses. Individuals obstructing regulatory inspections or enabling illicit activity will face criminal prosecution, including custodial sentences.

Focus on digital surveillance

To counter the digital dimension of the threat, the government will expand DNS filtering mechanisms to block access to unlicensed gambling platforms — over 11,000 of which have already been blacklisted.

A new real-time digital surveillance system, powered by artificial intelligence, will be introduced to identify suspicious activity. Authorities will also begin systematic cross-checking of user data, platform activity, and financial flows, with cooperation from the Bank of Greece.

Beyond enforcement, the government aims to promote prevention and legal alternatives. Public awareness campaigns will be launched to inform citizens of the risks, while self-exclusion tools will be made available for vulnerable individuals. The Ministry also plans to introduce tax incentives to support the legal gambling sector and encourage migration away from black-market platforms.

Hellas joint taskforce

In a significant development in July, the EEEP established a joint taskforce with the national police, the judiciary, and the financial intelligence unit to dismantle criminal gambling networks and prosecute offenders.

Spearheading what it described as a “collaborative approach,” the Commission has called for broader cooperation among government agencies, regulators, and public bodies to engage in unified action against illegal gambling.

Antonis Vartholomaios, President of the EEEP, stressed the importance of sustained institutional collaboration and long-term vigilance. “We are not dealing with isolated incidents, but with a deeply embedded and constantly evolving ecosystem of criminal activity,” he said.

“Our task is not simply enforcement, but building a resilient regulatory framework that can adapt to the digital age. This requires transparency, persistence, and inter-agency coordination — not as a one-time measure, but as a new standard of governance. We will not win this fight with legislation alone, but with unified commitment across the public sector.”

EU watches Greece’s early strike

The implications of Greece’s initiative are likely to be felt beyond its borders. With Poland assuming the Presidency of the Council of Europe in early 2025, it has already called for the European Union to explore the development of harmonised legislation and cross-border protections against black-market gambling and its ‘economic encroachment’.

Concerns and anxieties have been raised by regulators in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands over the rapid growth of illicit online gambling — an issue fast becoming a shared regulatory dilemma across the European bloc.

