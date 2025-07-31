Share Facebook

GiG has posted a confident performance for Q2 2025, as the B2B iGaming technology group delivered a 27% year-on-year increase in revenue and returned to profitability.

For the three months ending 30 June, the company generated €9.3m in revenue, up from €7.3m in the same period of 2024. EBITDA reached €1m, a turnaround from a €1.8m loss in the same period last year.

EBIT also improved significantly, from a €6.8m loss to a narrower €3.7m loss. The business held €4.3m in cash at the end of June, not including the €4.7m raised in a directed share issue completed in July.

GiG CEO Richard Carter explained the quarter was underpinned by consistent performance across its existing client base and successful new launches.

He said: “I am pleased to report continued strong growth throughout the quarter, underpinned by successful launches and a solid underlying performance by our established current customer base.

“We look forward to continuing this positive financial and operational momentum across the remainder of 2025 and beyond.”

Global expansion

Alongside its financial gains, GiG continued bolstering its presence across the globe with three new platform launches, including one in the Philippines – a key focus market in Asia.

The company also signed three new Heads of Terms and four managed services agreements, maintaining progress against its long-term growth strategy.

That strategy has also been reinforced by a number of recent partnerships across the payments and iGaming space.

Notably, GiG partnered with Paysafe last October to integrate its full payments portfolio – including Skrill, NETELLER and over 30 localised options – into GiG’s CoreX platform, for smoother transactions for operators across the UK, Europe, North America and Latin America.

In January, GiG signed a strategic agreement with Nuvei, offering direct access to 720 global payment methods through CoreX and in doing so improving the company’s omnichannel payments capabilities.

Closer to home, GiG partnered with The Football Pools to relaunch the UK brand’s sportsbook and online casino using its full X-Suite. The deal marked GiG’s first X-Suite rollout in the British market and a major milestone in the company’s home market ambitions.

Additionally, GiG continued to grow its SweepX offering, securing three new social casino deals in early 2025.

GiG’s management team says the firm remains focused on increasing EBITDA for the rest of the year, strengthening the balance sheet and delivering sustainable growth across regulated markets worldwide.