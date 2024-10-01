GiG begins new Stockholm listing as B2B technology group

Share Facebook

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has begun its first day of trading as an independent iGaming technology group, listed on Stockholm’s Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

Taking its listing as ‘GiG Software Plc’, GiG completes its two-year split from its media business to function as a B2B iGaming technology supplier.

Stockholm investors were informed that “GiG continues to leverage its enormous potential for driving growth and innovation with its proprietary technology across the global B2B iGaming sector.”

A reorganised GiG will service its B2B technology suite, including the iGaming platform CoreX, sportsbook SportX, and the new North American-focused social casino sweepstakes platform, SweepX.

“Today is the realisation of our long-held confidence in the company’s ability to thrive independently. By focusing exclusively on our technology and full end-to-end services, we are unlocking new avenues for growth and innovation,” commented Petter Nylander, Chairman of the Board of GiG Plc.

“The board fully believes in the vision and the leadership team driving this business forward. We are confident that GiG is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the immense opportunities ahead, and today’s listing marks the beginning of an exciting journey that will create significant value for our investors.”

GiG currently provides services to over 70 live brands, spanning more than 40 partners in regulated markets worldwide.

Led by the new executive team of Richard Carter (CEO) and Phil Richards (CFO) GiG has received a significant capital injection to support future growth, repay external debt, and position the company for long-term success.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for GiG as it embarks on a new chapter of growth and opportunity,” Carter remarked

“The strategic spinout allows us to unlock the full potential of our proprietary technology and provides GiG with the focus, agility, and innovation needed to excel in the B2B space. By standing alone, we can fully commit to delivering value to our partners and investors, all while leveraging the foundations we have already laid for sustainable long-term growth. This is the start of an exciting new era, with GiG positioned to deliver as a leader in the global B2B iGaming industry.”