Pernille Holbøll to lead Better Collective’s AI journey

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Better Collective has named Pernille Holbøll as its new Senior Director of AI Editorial Content & Editorial Innovation.

As the former Managing Editor-in-Chief of Danish news media companies, Ekstra Bladet and BT, Holbøll joins the firm to lead the strategic development of AI-generated editorial content across its sports media brands.

SVP Group Media & Core Sites & CEO South America, Simon Hovmand-Stilling, emphasised that he looks forward to welcoming Holbøll back to Better Collective – as she previously held the position of Senior Director Group Branding & Media at the company.

“In today’s media landscape companies need to understand how AI, content and media can work together to scale operations globally,” he stated.

“Pernille comes with a lot of knowledge and experience from the media world that will add significant value and insights to the group which will further strengthen our ability to excite sports fans worldwide and create value for our partners. I look forward to welcoming her back to the team.”

The group also detailed that, for several years, Holbøll has played an active role in ‘driving the digital transformation and the journalistic development’ across Danish media after having held positions at two of the largest news media in Denmark.

Holbøll said of her new position: “Better Collective is uniquely positioned in the intersection between tech and media.

“To realise the company vision to become the leading digital sports media group it is paramount to fully utilise and take advantage of the opportunities and synergies AI offers when it comes to developing and scaling editorial content globally.

“I have long been impressed by the team at Better Collective that is already doing a great job, especially in building the technological AI infrastructure that is needed, and I look forward to contributing strategically to further ensure that Better Collective continues its ambitious journey. I look very much forward to joining Better Collective again.”