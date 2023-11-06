Share Facebook

Payments provider OKTO has extended its reach in the Italian igaming sector via a newly signed partnership with Macao Win.

The agreement will roll out the company’s cash-to-digital payment solution, OKTO.PVR, in Italy for the first time, building on previous moves the firm has made in the market.

In the context of changing regulations in Italy, OKTO is confident that its ‘phygital’ cash-to-digital payments solution ‘simplifies the complexities’ of adhering to shifting compliance goalposts in Italy.

Cristiano Martini, Managing Director of Macao Win, said: “Macao Win takes pride in being the first merchant to offer OKTO.PVR. Our partnership with OKTO reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients and further solidifies our position as a leader in innovation in the gaming industry.”

OKTO laid the foundation for delivery of its OKTO.PVR solution to Italian B2C firms via a partnership with B2B gambling software provider Exalogic in September.

Available via integration with Exalogic, the solution allows players to top-up igaming accounts with cash at retail locations featuring recharge points, which OKTO asserts ‘bridges the gap’ between the digital and physical gambling spaces.

The product’s debut in Italy further strengthens OKTO’s foothold in the pan-European betting and gaming space, having also secured boosts to its operations in Romania and Germany this year.

Dante Micucci, Country Manager Italy of OKTO, said: “We are glad to collaborate with Macao Win to introduce OKTO.PVR to the Italian gaming market. Our objective is to empower gaming operators with the necessary tools to succeed in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

“OKTO.PVR demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing solutions that drive success for our partners.”