Microgaming is demonstrating vast support for responsible gambling practices in partnering with several safer gaming charities.

Some of the charities that have received support from the online gambling provider in 2023 include Ygam, Gordon Moody, Beacon Counselling Trust, Betknowmore UK and Motiv8 Addiction Services.

The firm is reportedly in ‘close cooperation’ with each charity to identify projects that will benefit customers, whilst providing financial support for projects, expanding services, creating educational content, developing websites and improving digital infrastructure.

Director of Compliance at Microgaming, Sarah Campbell, commented: “Safer gaming and responsible gambling is in our DNA.

“We take huge pride in working with and supporting a range of charities that are doing truly great work in this area. Together, we can create a safer and more responsible gambling environment for all.”

In detail, Ygam utilised its Microgaming donation to expand its educational training with faith and community leaders.

Meanwhile, Gordon Moody has applied its funds towards a comfort fund, providing relief for families grappling with gambling addiction.

Betknowmore UK, which has partnered with Microgaming for more than three years, focused on upgrading its digital infrastructure and website this year.

The charity modernised its website with safer gambling content, developed digital self-help materials and tools and created interactive media materials to support its work.

Beacon Counselling Trust received support from Microgaming to fund an animated video that aids its mental health services, particularly Paul’s Place, its suicide bereavement service.

Motiv8 Addiction Services is using its funds to bolster its cost of living support for those most in need.

Microgaming is also an advocate of Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November) with various initiatives planned, such as staff training, compliance sessions, as well as webinars featuring gambling addiction specialists, such as Dr Mark Griffiths from Nottingham Trent University and eCOGRA.