Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

As a mix of footballers and celebrities prepare to take part in the famous charity football match at Old Trafford, Gambling.com reveals which Soccer Aid players do best on social media – a key marketing strategy for organisers.

Taking place on 11 June, and having been held annually since 2006, the competition not only raises money for Unicef, but supposedly has ‘huge marketing potential’.

The digital marketing services company – exclusively active in the online gambling industry – has analysed combined social media followings for each player at this year’s event and calculated team/players estimated earnings on Instagram.

The platforms include TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.

Coming out on top is Liam Payne for team England, with the most social media followers (just under 75 million combined from all platforms) and an estimated £54,473 in earnings per Instagram post.

Next is Usian Bolt for World XI, with an estimated worth of £26,203 per Instagram post, however he falls third in total number of followers behind Noah Beck (also World XI) with a figure of just over 38 million.

Although celebrities have dominated most of the top 10 spots in instagram earnings, former professional footballer Roberto Carlos does have an estimated £18,264 per post coming in at number four, and ex-Roma player Francesco Totti places seventh with £10,953 – both aiming to bring World XI to victory.

Seven out of 10 of the top Instagram earners are for World XI, the tenth being Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett who has an estimated earnings of £5,634 per post. He however does not make the cut for the top 10 most followed Soccer Aid participants.

Recently retired Jack Wilshere is set to play for Soccer Aid’s England squad, and has fallen sixth in most followers in the competition but has not reached the top 10 for earnings per post.

Overall, World XI narrowly beats England with a total Instagram earnings per post of £119,427 vs £115,774. The group has released all figures here.