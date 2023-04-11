Spelinspektionen bolsters 2023 budget to tackle black market threats

Share Facebook

Spelinspektionen, Sweden’s Gambling Inspectorate, has welcomed the news that it will receive extra funding towards combating illegal gambling activities.

Authorised by the Riksdag, the Inspectorate will receive a further SEK 2.4m (€200,000) to its 2023 budget, allocated towards safeguarding Sweden’s regulated online gambling marketplace.

The Inspectorate had requested additional funds to bolster resources, in a year in which it “handle both a large influx of permit applications and important supervisory tasks.”

“We welcome these extra funds which enable further strengthened measures in the fight against unlicensed gambling, money laundering and match-fixing,” said Director General Camilla Rosenberg.

“Already planned activities can, for example, be expanded by adding additional personnel resources. In addition to that, supervisory and information activities can also be carried out on a larger scale.”

Sweden’s government has stated that the gaming industry’s swift growth and high revenue turnover have amplified the possibility of criminal actions such as money laundering and match-fixing.

Last year, the Riksdag authorised the Spelinspektionen to secure direct powers to implement payment and IP blocks on black market websites targeting national consumers.

“The unlicensed gambling companies can do great damage and must be removed from the Swedish gambling market.”

“With increased resources, the Swedish Gaming Authority’s ability to use its new supervisory tools to shut them out is strengthened,” noted Financial Markets Minister Niklas Wykman.