BeyondPlay gains UK licence to enter supplier market

BeyondPlay has become the latest company to enter the UK betting and gaming supplier market, securing an officially sanctioned licence.

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) Remote Casino Host and Gambling Software Licence will enable the company to offer its products and solutions to British operators, particularly targeting igaming firms.

A B2B startup company, BeyondPlay has underscored the acquisition of a UKGC permit as an ‘important milestone’ in its commercial journey, having previously secured a Malta Gaming Commission (MGC) licence and financial investments.

Karolina Pelc, Founder and CEO of BeyondPlay, said: “This stamp of approval marks a momentous occasion, as BeyondPlay will introduce new and thrilling gaming experiences, offering unparalleled entertainment value and community play for real-money gaming operators in Great Britain.

“Our Multiplayer product boasts an array of features that exceed standard responsible gaming requirements. These features include low-stake and community-pooled betting, spectator mode and time-outs, which ensure that players can enjoy the product in a secure and enjoyable environment.

“We are extremely grateful to the team at Harris Hagan and our investors for their advice, cooperation and support throughout what has been a detailed and thorough qualification process, especially given the evolving nature of the product and investment structure of the business.”

BeyondPlay’s corporate story so far has seen the company gain investment from established industry players, with LeoVegas notably buying a 25% stake in the startup, which it ultimately sold to Better Capital.

Despite selling its stake, LeoVegas – which at the time was in the process of being purchased by MGM Resorts – emphasised that it had gained a 73% return on investment from Beyond Play.

LeoVegas CEO Gustaf Hagman said at the time that BeyondPlay had grown ‘from an idea to a leader in its industry niche over the last two years’, and was ‘just getting started’ in international igaming.

Following the awarding of its UKGC licence, BeyondPlay appears to share Hagman’s assessment, moving ahead with licence applications in Ontario, Sweden and the US, and counting Casumo, ComeOn Group, LeoVegas and Soft2Bet as clients.

Bahar Alaeddini, Partner at gambling law firm Harris Hagan, which associated on BeyhondPlay’s UK licence application, added: “We are very pleased to have navigated BeyondPlay through their licence application and to have played a part in their journey to obtaining a GB licence.

“Karolina and her fantastic team worked diligently, passionately and relentlessly, and always with good humour, throughout the process. We are thrilled for them and excited to watch BeyondPlay grow and see the opportunities that lay ahead.”