Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Lucas Paquetá has officially been cleared of all spot-fixing allegations after a lengthy FA investigation that threatened to end his career – and EPIC Global Solutions believes the time for proactive gambling education in elite sport has never been more urgent.

The Brazilian international was accused of deliberately receiving yellow cards in four separate Premier League fixtures in a bid to influence betting markets, a charge he firmly denied from day one.

Following one of the most high-profile and unprecedented integrity cases in FA history, an independent regulatory commission ruled that all four betting-related charges against Paquetá were “not proven”.

The outcome marks the end of a 15-month saga that has loomed over the 27-year-old’s career, halting what would have been a record-breaking move to Manchester City. It has also cast further light on, and in some cases scepticism, on the relationship between betting and football.

EPIC, a gambling harm prevention organisation that works with clubs, leagues, and player associations, has responded to the case by highlighting what it believes is a deeper issue in stating that education is still the missing piece in football’s integrity strategy.

Writing in a post reflecting on the Paquetá outcome as well as the ongoing case involving Flamengo’s Bruno Henrique, who is currently under investigation for alleged spot-fixing in Brazil, EPIC Senior Consultant Marc Williams stressed the emotional and operational toll these cases bring for the individuals involved and for entire organisations.

He said EPIC doesn’t weigh in on guilt or innocence, asserting that by the time cases like this hit the newspapers, the damage is already done.

This could be seen in the case of Ivan Toney, the Brentford striker who was banned for eight months for breaching FA rules, holding up his ascent to the England national team – though it’s fair to say his playing career has recovered well since then.

The prevention conversation

The Paquetá investigation began after suspicious betting activity was flagged by market monitoring systems in relation to bookings received in games against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds, and Bournemouth.

The case expanded rapidly, with the FA confiscating Paquetá’s phone twice to inspect messages and financial records. At one point, he was accused of failing to fully cooperate with the investigation, something he still faces possible sanction for, but no suspension.

Behind the scenes, the investigation reportedly stopped the aforementioned proposed £85m move to Man City. According to EPIC, that operational disruption speaks to a broader issue.

“For a club like West Ham, Paquetá’s limbo isn’t just a headline; it’s a real PSR headache,” Williams explained. “With the clock ticking and FFP pressures mounting, it’s a reminder that integrity cases don’t just play out in the press – they can jam the gears of strategic planning too.”

Emotionally shattering

For Paquetá, the focus now is on moving forward. “Since the first day of this investigation I have maintained my innocence,” he said in a statement following the ruling. “I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face.”

His lawyer, Alastair Campbell, called the ordeal professionally and emotionally shattering. “Now, he can finally get back to focusing on the things that matter most to him – playing football and being with his family.”

EPIC asserted that this kind of personal disruption is precisely why more needs to be done. Meanwhile, Williams pointed out that clubs already invest in top-level coaching to develop a player’s technical and tactical abilities.

It only makes sense, he explained, to also invest in lived-experience speakers and safeguarding experts who can prepare them for the off-pitch realities. This is something EPIC has a big stake in, having developed and ran athlete education schemes around gambling harm on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the US in particular, the NCCA’s proposal to allow college athletics to bet on professional sports has heightened concerns about gambling risks for students. With new rules letting athletes earn money via salaries and NIL deals, there are worries that increased disposable income could lead to more betting and potential harm.

While betting on college sports remains banned, experts are now favouring education and harm prevention strategies to better support athlete wellbeing. This highlights growing challenges in balancing athlete safety with expanding the legality of betting as EPIC continues to run its gambling harm awareness programme throughout the country.

Still a long way to go

EPIC believes that its work is already making progress, but as Williams made it clear that a lot of work remains. He detailed that with most elite athletes still untouched by solid gambling education, and few organisations operating with the scale and experience to address it, the risk remains live and ongoing.

He also urged clubs and governing bodies to revisit the white paper released in 2023, which outlined a series of evidence-based recommendations for integrating integrity culture and gambling education into day-to-day football operations.

Looking ahead, Williams concluded: “The difference we’re seeking to make is the vast reduction of the frequency of such cases. As better educated players, coaches and leaders proactively address gambling risk education and integrity culture in elite sport.”

Also, Paquetta may not be fully out of the woods yet as he could still be in trouble for ‘failing to comply with investigation procedures’ following complications over his phone.

September 15 will see SBC organise a ground breaking charity football event in Lisbon. Make sure you get the chance to see some of the most legendary names in football by securing your ticket today at https://www.legendscharitygame.com/