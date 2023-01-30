Kindred RG specialist Maris Catania joins SG:certified

Share Facebook

Sustainability and safer gambling consultancy group SG:certified has confirmed Maris Catania as the latest member of its team.

Catania will take on the responsibility of a Safer Gambling Senior Consultant with the firm, contributing to developing up-to-date and effective safer gambling content.

Her areas of focus will include training, assessments, recommendations of best practices, benchmarking and research digests, whilst supporting the group’s clients using its internal platform.

Laura Da Silva, CEO of SG:certified, said: “I have admired Maris and how passionate she is about safer gambling for many years, so I am delighted that she is joining us as a Safer Gambling Senior Consultant. With her expertise and knowledge of the industry, I believe we can really make further positive change on the industry.”

Catania joins the group from Kindred, where she worked most recently as Head of Responsible Gaming and Research, whilst studying for a PhD on consumer protection, markers of harm and responsible gaming under Mark Griffiths.

“I’m really excited to join such an experienced yet still passionate team,” Catania remarked. “SG:certified’s company ethos is to do well and make a great social impact, which is something I always try to live by in my personal life.

“So, this company was a natural fit for me. I can’t wait to get started and help other companies get the benefits of the platform and build out safer gambling processes resulting in the implementation of better SG strategies.”

During her tenure at Kindred, the Stockholm-listed company initiated its ‘net zero’ sustainability strategy, which set out a goal of achieving 0% revenue from harmful gambling by 2023.

According to an update from the firm last year, the portion of its revenues from such sources has fallen but remained consistent at 3.3% throughout much of 2022.