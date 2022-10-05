Svenska Spel funds 50 scholarships for Elite Sports Sweden

Share Facebook

Svenska Spel has reaffirmed its commitment to young athletes in Sweden after it announced its Elite Sports Scholarship programme for 2022/23.

Providing support for those athletes who combine elite sport with their studies, Svenska Spel has announced that 50 competitors will join the scholarship programme for the coming year.

Recipients of the scholarship receive SEK 50,000 (£4,020) as well as ‘active support’ from the Elite Sports Support department at the Swedish Sports Confederation with regards to sports psychology and parts medicine.

The Swedish lottery operator detailed how funding is ‘decisive’ for the development of elite athletes, but that it is also key to promoting positive mental health and better conditions to provide a ‘sustainable sports career’.

“Svenska Spel is Swedish sport’s biggest sponsor and talent development is close to our hearts,” noted Nicklas Biverståhl, Head of Sponsorship at Svenska Spel.

“Combining an elite investment with studies requires a lot of will and we are happy to help the scholarship holders realise their dreams. That this year’s list is more equal than in previous years is in line with our sponsorship strategy.”

The Elite Sports Scholarship received applications from 373 athletes from 56 different sports for the 2022/23 cohort, made up of 186 men and 187 women, with 50 scholarships selected.

Of the 50 athletes selected, 32 specialist sports associations and 38 different sports have been represented. Of the 50 scholars, who are balancing sporting activity with studies at University/College, 27 are women with 23 being men.

Liselotte Ohlson, Head of Elite Sports at the Swedish Sports Confederation, added: “It is interesting that we have more guys in team sports who choose to combine sports with studies, even though it is more common with pay and higher salaries in male elite sports.

“It indicates that more people have opened their eyes to the possibility of dual careers with a civilian career after elite sports.”