Spelinspektionen to hold meeting on B2B licence developments

The Swedish Gambling Inspectorate, Spelinspektionen, has provided an update on the development of a B2B licensing framework in the country.

This morning, the regulator revealed that it plans to hold an information meeting in Stockholm on 7 December for Swedish gaming stakeholders, provided that lawmakers make a decision regarding B2B gaming software licences.

The “Strengthened gambling regulation” Bill is currently under consideration by the Riksdag parliament, which would make amendments to the national Gambling Act going into force from 1 July 2023.

These amendments would introduce ‘licensing requirements for gambling software’ into the current gambling framework, providing greater guidelines and oversight of B2B operations.

Under current proposals, the application fee for B2B licences would be SEK 120,000 (€11,000/£9,600), whilst an increase in the renewal fee has also been proposed from SEK 300,000 to SEK 600,000 (€55,300/£48,100).

Spelinspektionen has previously noted, however, that the Bill is so far ‘only a proposal as the Riksdag has not yet made a full decision’, despite initially targeting a start date of 1 March for the licence frameworks introduction.

The regulator’s primary objective regarding the new gaming software licensing requirement is to discourage illegal gambling.

A previous Spelinspektionen update reads: “Unlicensed game operators must not be able to use suppliers who manufacture, provide, install and/or change game software for game operators who have a licence in Sweden.

“The requirement for permission affects both the actors who manufacture, provide, install and/or change game software as well as the operators who provide online games.

“However, the technical requirements for the game as well as the requirements for game consumers will still lie with the operator that provides the game.”

The regulator added that, following its planned meeting on 7 December, it will provide a further update to stakeholders ‘as soon as we have more information’.