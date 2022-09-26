Sweden to launch B2B software licensing regime from 1 March 2023

Share Facebook

The Swedish regulator is working towards introducing a B2B licensing system from March 1, 2023, despite current legislative steps still having to be made regarding the process.

Earlier this year, the country’s government submitted a number of proposals, which included B2B licensing, however, this has yet to be fully passed into law.

The Spelinspektionen acknowledged that the requirement for a gaming software licence is “so far only a proposal as the Riksdag has not yet made a decision”.

Despite this, it added that “the Swedish Gaming Authority is working on developing the documentation required for operators to be able to apply for a permit in accordance with the proposed schedule”.

Under the terms of a proposed ‘strengthened gaming regulation’ Bill, it is said that requirements for such licences should be introduced in the Gaming Act as of July 1, 2023.

“The purpose of the licence requirement for gaming software is to discourage illegal gambling,” Sweden’s regulatory authority added.

“Unlicensed game operators must not be able to use suppliers who manufacture, provide, install and/or change game software for game operators who have a licence in Sweden.

“The requirement for permission affects both the actors who manufacture, provide, install and/or change game software as well as the operators who provide online games.

“However, the technical requirements for the game as well as the requirements for game consumers will still lie with the operator that provides the game.”

Under the proposals detailed earlier in the year, it was said that the application fee for a gaming software licence would amount to SEK 120,000, with it anticipated that in the region of 70 applicants “can reasonably be expected,” although it was added that the assessment “is somewhat uncertain”.

“Because there is already an established land game software development, and taking into account the proposed levels of fees, the proposals are judged to have only a marginal impact on conditions of competition,” the government memorandum notes.

The fee for an application for renewal of a licence for both commercial online gaming and betting was also proposed to be increased from SEK 300,000 to SEK 600,000.