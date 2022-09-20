PressEnter hires Terese Thagaard as Legal Officer

Share Facebook

PressEnter Group has confirmed the appointment of Terese Thagaard as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of the Malta-based operator of online gambling challenger brands.

Thagaard joins PressEnter’s executive leadership team from LeoVegas AB, where she was the Group Head of Regulatory Strategy and Implementation.

Prior to leading LeoVegas regulatory strategy Thagaard worked for Stockholm-listed Kindred Group as Lead Legal Counsel for Nordic markets.

“I am very excited to be joining PressEnter at such an exciting stage of its development and I am looking forward to building a team to help the business navigate the ever changing legal and regulatory landscape in the worldwide iGaming industry.” – Thagaard commented on her appointment.

As part of her new role, Terese will be focused on extending and further developing the multi-talented and effective legal team that will drive and support the continued growth of PressEnter.

Founded in 2018 by igaming entrepreneur Lahcene Merzoug, PressEnter seeks to become the leading operator of challenger online gambling brands across regulated European markets. PressEnter brands include 21.com, Neon Vegas, RapidCasino and NitroCasino.

Lahcene Merzoug said: “We have established a reputation as being an employer of choice and Terese will play an integral role in this next phase of our growth. Her vast knowledge and expertise will help us to recruit, develop and train the next legal stars within our quick paced industry and make sure PressEnter has the best legal representation in-house whilst also creating opportunities for young lawyers as they join our team.

“We are privileged to have Terese join us on this journey and on behalf of the PressEnter Group I would like to officially welcome her to the team.”