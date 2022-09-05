KSA orders LCS brands to withdraw from Dutch market

Share Facebook

Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), the Netherlands gambling authority, has ordered Malta-based online casino group LCS Limited to immediately comply with its jurisdiction and cease and withdraw its Dutch market activities.

KSA has imposed a cease-and-desist order on LCS Limited brands for ‘illegally offering games of chance’, which have contravened the laws established by the KOA Act, safeguarding and monitoring Dutch online gambling’s regulated marketplace.

Should LCS Limited fail to comply with the cease-and-desist order, KSA warned that it would sanction a €55,000 penalty per week on its business.

The Dutch regulator outlined that the maximum penalty imposed on LCS Limited could reach €165,000.

Licensed by the Malta Gambling Authority (MGA), LCS Limited operates the online casino portfolio of Sven Play, Lapilanders, Sons of Slots and Wallace Bet.

“KSA has established that LCS Limited offers games of chance to Dutch consumers via at least one website. “ – the warning read.

“The board of directors of the Gaming Authority instructs LCS Limited to cease and to stop offering games of chance for which no license has been granted under the Gambling Act by means of an order subject to periodic penalty payments.”

The KOA Act rules allow LCS Limited to lodge an appeal against KSA cease-and-desist order.

The launch of the KOA Regime on 1 October 2021 saw KSA heighten its compliance activities against unlicensed operators, toughening penalty sanctions against rogue firms ordered directly by KSA Chairman René Jansen.

Meanwhile, Dutch licensed incumbents await on new Legal Protections Minister Franc Weerwind to announce further market protections and new advertising rules to significantly reduce online gambling’s exposure to Dutch audiences and vulnerable consumers.