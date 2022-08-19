Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SBC and CoinPoint Group have agreed on a deal that sees the digital marketing agency become a strategic partner of the leading global sports betting and igaming event. The partnership comes ahead of SBC Summit Barcelona 2022, taking place at Fira Barcelona de Montjuïc between 20-22 September.

CoinPoint is a premium agency that has gained prominence on the global blockchain and crypto map since its launch in 2013. The agency’s mission is to make the complex cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem easy to comprehend and accessible to anyone, help businesses understand the strategic opportunities of Web 3.0 and educate their audience about the value of digital assets.

Oron Barber, Founder of CoinPoint, said: “I am thrilled to be partnering up with SBC to help connect those interested in emerging tech, blockchain and metaverse with the sports betting and iGaming crowd.”

Dennis Algreen, Marketing Director at SBC, said: “This partnership will help SBC raise awareness on the newly-added ‘Emerging tech, blockchain and Metaverse zone‘ as CoinPoint has a vast network interested in consuming web 3.0, NFTs, blockchain, crypto, and metaverse content.”

SBC, in turn, will provide CoinPoint with a platform to meet thousands of professionals working in betting and iGaming by hosting ‘The Catalonian Metaverse & Web 3.0 Gaming Event,‘ organised by the agency during the conference and trade show next month.

“Whether you’re already working on adjusting your business strategy to the new reality and the global trends or simply want to know more about emerging tech, blockchain and metaverse, SBC Summit Barcelona is the place to be. The metaverse is full of opportunities for affiliates, operators, suppliers, payment providers and everyone else in this industry,” Barber continued.

Algreen added: “Emerging tech, metaverse and blockchain are uncharted territories for many industry professionals. The strategic partnership with CoinPoint will help us connect the two worlds, so they can exchange ideas and explore how they can benefit from each other.”

The ‘Emerging Tech, Blockchain and Metaverse’ zone at SBC Summit Barcelona will allow access to innovative products and expose visitors to two days of thought-provoking content by hosting discussions on the technology game-changers, NFTs, marketing in the metaverse, and blockchain technology.

Barber added: “The impact of these concepts and their dynamic nature cannot be ignored, and nobody wants to be late to the party, especially in the competitive iGaming industry.

The nature of blockchain is immediate, transparent and accessible for all — which corresponds to not only the metaverse’s main principles but also the modern world, GDPR and democratic values. SBC Summit Barcelona is a fantastic opportunity to fully grasp the potential of blockchain technologies and emerging tech.”

You can purchase your ticket to SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 by visiting the official website. The early Bird rate expires on 26 August.