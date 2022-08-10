Better Collective strikes SPORT1 multimedia partnership for disrupted German market 

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Better Collective AB has moved to significantly expand its German market presence by forming a strategic alliance with SPORT1 Media Group.

The partnership will see Better Collective and SPORT1 combine their German assets and resources to establish the leading media platform for Germany’s re-regulated online gambling marketplace – adhering to the laws of the Fourth Interstate Treaty on Gambling (GlüNeuRStv) regime.

Joining forces Better Collective and SPORT1 revealed that their combined portfolio of digital assets will have an estimated engagement with over 9 million unique users per month.

The launch of the partnership sees Better Collective’s legacy German sports betting outlet Wettbasis.com co-branded with SPORT1 AV content.

Meanwhile, Better Collective will be charged with re-optimising the SPORT1 digital platform to drive engagement with online gambling audiences across a multimedia portfolio comprising TV, online, mobile, audio and social media activities.

Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Co-founder of Better Collective said: “SPORT1 is a popular sports platform in Germany and a well-known brand among most Germans.

“We look forward to getting started and I know that my colleagues at Wettbasis.com are working hard to be ready with appealing and engaging content for the Bundesliga season and in good time for the World Cup in football that is coming up in November.”

Deal makers anticipate that the partnership will be effective from August onwards, allowing Wettbasis and SPORT1 to capture the entire Bundesliga season.

At present, German market stakeholders await new regulatory agency Glücksspielbehörde’ (GGL) to announce settled terms on online gambling advertising and marketing standards that will be applied across all German federal states.

Whilst Better Collective has chosen to expand its German profile, main rival Catena Media has this morning announced that it has placed all European media assets under review in light of regulatory challenges in the markets of the UK, Sweden, Germany and The Netherlands.

Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, Board Member of Sport1 Medien AG, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Better Collective as the premier international sports betting media group for a completely new approach to sports betting collaboration.

“Together, we are tapping into a rapidly growing and economically interesting market. With our new offer and Better Collective’s innovative tools, we will provide sports betting fans with attractive content on our digital platform to increase their betting success rate.”

Speaking at SBC’s Betting on Sports Europe Conference (BOSE London), Kirschenhofer was optimistic that the GGL could deliver positive regulatory outcomes for the much-maligned GlüNeuRStv regime.