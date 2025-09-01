Share Facebook

Flashscore has redesigned its match previews as part of a “package of upgrades” that will be delivered by parent company Livesport Ltd during the 2025/26 football season.

The global live scores platform of Flashscore is recognised as the oldest serving digital sports scores and information service, founded in 2002 – which now counts more than 150 million monthly visitors worldwide, cementing its place as the market leader.

The new previews, first tested at the FIFA Club World Cup, are structured into digestible sections covering team form, head-to-head records, betting analysis, streaks and player absences. A new visual win-probability graphic offers fans a quick snapshot of each side’s chances.

Flashscore is also betting on scale. Each preview is produced centrally and then translated into up to 11 languages, while AI-driven technology now generates automated previews for 14 lower-tier competitions. Video previews are being expanded too, turning raw data into dynamic pre-match analysis.

The move marks the latest upgrade of the Livesport and Flashcore brands after a period of steady growth for the company. The 150 million monthly visitors milestone described above, for example, represents growth of 50 million since January 2024.

This has been driven by acquisition to some extent – the 25 million customers acquired following the takeover of Spanish football site BeSoccer in November 2024 added a solid chunk to this number. The company hopes to build on these customer acquisition efforts further with the redesign.

Tomáš Pondělík, Chief Product Officer at Livesport/Flashscore, said the approach to these upgrades is rooted in deep user research: “We regularly conduct comprehensive user research to understand not just what our fans need today, but what they’ll want tomorrow.

“This insight-driven methodology has guided every feature we’ve launched in 2025, from our new-look match previews to enhanced statistical services and predicted lineups.”

Pondělík believes the upgrades will help Flashscore maintain its position as the leading scores portal for the next generation of football fans:

“What we’re hoping to achieve is quite straightforward yet ambitious: we’re shifting our focus towards pre-kickoff and in-play state of the game. We want to be delivering all the important information as it happens, while creating the ultimate user experience across live scores, news, and statistics.

“When a fan opens Flashscore, whether they’re checking a live match, reading match previews, or analysing player performance data, we want that experience to be unmatched in the market.”

The company has also promised more to come. Its “most exciting new feature yet” will be unveiled in September ahead of the SBC Summit in Lisbon, reflecting the evolving ways fans interact with football in the digital age.