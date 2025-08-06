Share Facebook

BETBY has updated its product portfolio with a new proprietary trading model for football.

The tool was entirely brought together by BETBY’s in-house trading experts, who are leveraging advanced mathematical models to deliver exclusive localised markets across all league tiers.

Betby aims to give its network of operator partners a competitive edge by using the semi-automated model to generate precise odds from raw data inputs that dynamically change in real-time, eliminating the need for third-party feed providers.

Odds are autonomously created by the model once the data is inserted, with the trading team only required to assist with minimal monitoring. This streamlining of the process allows operators to boost their efficiency and be quick to move into new markets.

The model provides support for both top-tier leagues and underexplored competitions, noticeably increasing the quality of the betting offering. Operators will be able to launch their own exclusive tournaments and leagues based on their user base and goals – whether that’s enhanced conversion, retention, engagement, or all together.

BETBY has strategically timed the launch of the model with the start of most European football seasons, which gives operators an early advantage as betting activity gradually surges.

Andris Backovs, Head of Trading at BETBY, said: “Our in-house soccer trading model marks a significant advancement in sportsbook flexibility and performance.

“By combining expert insights with advanced automation, we’re helping our partners strengthen their market offering, improve trading margins, and unlock the potential for exclusive tournament experiences, just in time for the kickoff of Europe’s top leagues.”

Better betting engagement globally

But it’s not just European football that BETBY is aiming to boost the betting experience for.

For the first edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup tournament that took place earlier in June, the firm’s market suite covered all 63 matches played by the 32 international champions.

During the tournament, BETBY tailored its Bet Builder tool by making it available for every match of the competition, combining hundreds of dynamic data points to create a bespoke betting offering.

Bet Builder is a core element of BETBY’s proposition, and the firm will undoubtedly apply what it has learned with it so far to secure a leading spot in the growing market of Brazil, where football is embroidered in the very culture of the country.

