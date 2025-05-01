Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

This afternoon, Genius Sports announced the expansion of its BetVision platform to include live soccer streams and markets. Chief Product Officer Matt Fleckenstein endorsed BetVision’s seamless experience as a the next evolution for in-play betting, transforming how audiences engage with live sports content.

For years, the sports betting industry has talked about the potential of streaming and bet slip integration. It’s long been pitched as the next frontier – a way to engage fans with sports at its most exciting and make in-game betting more intuitive. However, while the idea made sense in theory, the numbers to prove its value just weren’t there. Streaming and integration stood out as an innovation that is not fundamental to performance.

That changes now…

With the launch of BetVision for Soccer, we’re finally able to show what the industry has always suspected: when done right, streaming and integration isn’t just an engagement tool, it’s a central performance driver. We’ve moved beyond the concept stage and into real-world results, and the data speaks for itself.

At Genius Sports, we introduced BetVision in 2023 with one of our flagship partners, the NFL. This was the first product to truly merge live streaming with in-game betting in a seamless way. Within the sportsbook app, fans could watch games, place bets directly through an integrated bet slip, and access live stats and on-screen offers all in one place. This wasn’t just a new viewing option – it was a completely reimagined experience built to meet modern wagering expectations.

The response has been overwhelming.

Fans using BetVision aren’t just watching, they’re getting involved in the action. In fact, 76% of all bets placed while using the platform happened during the game, not before it. We’ve also seen a 33% jump in the number of people streaming games each week and a 19% increase in the number of devices used. And that’s all before we’ve even rolled it out for soccer.

Now, in an incredibly exciting development, we’re taking the model to the global stage, applying it to the world’s most watched sport, which will only grow in prominence as the 2026 FIFA World Cup draws closer.

With BetVision for Soccer, fans will be able stream world-class matches directly within the sportsbook app. This means no second screen, no switching platforms, and importantly, no friction.

Through this, live betting will become intuitive and immersive, as you’ll see the game unfolding and be able to react instantly all within a single, uninterrupted journey. Instead of just passively watching, bettors can click on any player in the live stream and see their player props immediately, seamlessly placing a bet in just a few clicks.

This matters more than ever.

We know that operators today are facing tougher conditions than ever with rising acquisition costs, tighter margins, and customers who expect more. In that environment, offering live sports content isn’t enough.

You need to offer an experience. One that captures attention, drives repeat usage, and makes your platform stand out in a crowded market.

That’s where BetVision shines. It gives sportsbooks a way to turn their content rights into real competitive advantage. Not just by showing games but by turning those moments into meaningful interactions. We know that the more immersive the experience, the longer fans stay. It’s a virtuous cycle, and one we’ve now seen in action across multiple sports, markets, and partners.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about bells and whistles. It’s about performance.

For the first time, we’re seeing a direct link between streaming and improved sportsbook metrics – more in-play handle, more time spent in-app, and more repeat engagement. BetVision isn’t a side feature, it’s quickly becoming a cornerstone of the modern sports entertainment experience.

As we expand to new regions and leagues, we’re already seeing strong demand from operators who understand the shift that’s happening. Fans simply don’t want static odds updates any more. They want a dynamic, live experience that brings them closer to the game and gives them more ways to act on what they’re seeing.

We’re entering a new chapter in the evolution of sports betting. One where streaming isn’t just about broadcasting content but building critical relationships, driving loyalty, and creating value. With BetVision for Soccer, we’re showing what that future looks like and bringing it to the present.

And what does this mean for the industry? For operators looking to differentiate, grow, and meet the rising expectations of their users, it means now is the time to act.