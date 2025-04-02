The Human Touch in a High-Tech World: How RISK Elevates Player Support and Retention

In the competitive and fast-paced iGaming industry, the difference between a one-time player and a loyal customer often comes down to a simple, yet powerful factor: experience. While technology continues to accelerate automation and personalisation, the human touch remains irreplaceable. At RISK, creating long-lasting relationships with players is not just a department’s goal—it’s something the company takes seriously.

We sat down with Iryna Rutkovska, Head of VIP and Support at RISK, to talk about customer care in 2025: the strategies behind proactive support, balancing automation with empathy, and why small, human moments can make the biggest difference.

What variables contribute to creating a positive customer experience in iGaming, and how does RISK aim to maximise these?

A positive customer experience begins with a product that is natively clear. The user shouldn’t need help just to figure out how to perform basic actions. On top of that, the experience has to be engaging—people should want to come back. That’s where product assortment, bonuses, gamification, and loyalty programs come into play.

But support is the cornerstone. People need people. Total automation without live interaction won’t build long-term relationships. Empathy, motivation, and a willingness to help—those are the must-haves for a strong support team.

RISK ensures this through continuous analysis of customer interactions, close communication with product teams, and a culture of care. Sometimes the best support isn’t about solving a problem—it’s about listening, making the customer feel heard and valued.

Is it possible to foster a proactive customer support strategy in iGaming, and if so, how?

Absolutely, and it’s a direction RISK is actively exploring.

A proactive support strategy is possible thanks to operational automation and alerting systems. These allow us to detect issues before customers even notice them. Ideally, we fix the problem without the client ever needing to contact us.

It’s about anticipating pain points, mapping out potential user roadblocks, and offering guidance before frustration sets in. Support should not only respond—it should lead the customer through the product by clearly communicating potentially confusing steps upfront. For instance, we specify how long a withdrawal might take or outline limits right away, so customers don’t feel the need to contact support just to clarify timelines. This way, we’re supporting them even before they reach out.

As important as VIP customers are, retaining vast volumes of regular players is just as crucial. What’s the strategy here?

Many think retention is solely the CRM manager’s responsibility, but that’s not the full picture. Support plays a key role. If a player knows they’ll always get help—timely, empathetic, and effective—they’re more likely to stay loyal.

In fact, RISK’s internal research shows a direct correlation between support contact and retention. “Players who engage with support, even just once, are far more likely to stick around—especially if that interaction leaves them 100% satisfied.

My team’s mission is not just to close tickets, but to escalate issues, push for fixes, and advocate for the customer across departments. When a customer feels heard and sees real change as a result—that’s when trust builds. And that’s when long-term loyalty begins.

What role does AI and technology play in customer support?

AI is crucial. It helps us automate operations, accelerate issue resolution, and even prevent problems before they start. It gives us speed—fast analysis, fast decision-making, fast scaling.

AI is a fantastic assistant for agents, not a replacement. People still want human interaction. Sometimes, a client just needs to talk. That emotional exchange can’t happen with a bot.

If you want a quick coffee, sure, you go to the office vending machine. But if you want an experience—the smile, the chat, the flavour—you go to your favourite barista. That’s the difference a real person makes.

One of the trends I’m watching closely is how we implement AI without sacrificing data security or customer privacy. It’s a delicate balance.

What about those high-roller VIPs? How can operators ensure they keep coming back?

VIPs want what every customer wants: to feel seen, heard, and valued—but on a more personalised level.

Trust is key. For VIPs to stay, they need consistency, speed, and exclusivity—reliable payments, direct access to a dedicated manager, custom game conditions, and tailored bonuses.

The relationship between the VIP and their account manager is pivotal. This person becomes their go-to—someone who not only solves problems but anticipates needs, sends birthday wishes, and creates surprise perks.

Incentives like exclusive promotions, gamified loyalty quests, or even Advent calendars designed specifically for high-level players all contribute to a feeling of prestige and belonging.

And it all begins with listening. We regularly conduct surveys, interviews, and analyse data to understand what our VIPs want. Then we tailor our service to fit those needs. If you know what your client wants, you can build a loyalty experience around it—and even ask them to meet certain conditions to receive it. That way, everyone wins.

What are the biggest trends in VIP and customer support in 2025—and how can operators stay ahead of the game?

Two themes dominate the future of support: personalisation and technology.

Generic offers don’t cut it anymore. Players want experiences that feel tailor-made for them. Among the rising trends:

VIP Gamification – Elite clients engaging in personalised missions and reward quests.

AI-Powered Personal Assistants – Bots that understand a player’s habits and suggest offers before they even ask.

Deep Segmentation – Using data to hyper-personalise offers based on precise user profiles.

Customisable Interfaces – Letting VIPs adjust layouts, payout options, or even features they help co-design.

To stay competitive, operators need to combine:

Data-driven insights,

Fast tech implementation,

And, crucially, the human factor.

And the biggest challenges in this space throughout the year?

“The biggest challenge is differentiation. Almost every operator offers solid bonuses, support, and loyalty programs—that’s the baseline now.

To stand out, brands need to create an emotional connection.

It’s about making the player feel like part of a community—where they’re known, appreciated, and even surprised now and then.

Other key hurdles include:

Scaling personalisation at speed,

Defending against aggressive competitor promotions,

And balancing automation with human warmth.

The companies that win will be the ones that care. Not just about performance metrics, but about every single interaction with a real human on the other end.