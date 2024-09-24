Sportradar amplifies ad:s marketing with Paid Search intelligence

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Sportradar AG has added paid search intelligence to its ad:s service, allowing clients to optimise marketing campaigns for customers searching on betting and gaming-related queries.

The update sees Sportradar announce the full coverage of ad:s for all core disciplines related to igaming marketing, enabling operators to leverage Sportradar’s granular data integrations.

By incorporating live data feeds, such as real-time odds, jackpots, and results, clients can tailor dynamic landing pages that respond to search queries with greater accuracy, improving user engagement and conversion rates.

Nikolaus Beier, Senior Vice President of Marketing Services at Sportradar, emphasised the significance of paid search in acquiring new customers for betting operators: “Paid search is an essential marketing channel for betting operators to acquire customers. Only Sportradar, through the combination of our unrivaled expertise and innovative technology, can deliver the industry’s most effective, efficient, and comprehensive paid search solution for operators’ customer acquisition efforts.”

With paid search representing a significant portion of digital marketing budgets, this addition reinforces ad:s as a comprehensive solution for sportsbook and igaming operators looking to optimise customer acquisition strategies.

Sportradar’s proprietary technology not only improves ad relevancy but also helps mitigate traditional SEO challenges by ensuring content aligns more closely with customer interests.

The company’s commitment to providing targeted, data-driven insights means that operators will benefit from enhanced campaign efficiency and return on investment (ROI).

Beier highlighted the impact of the service during its trial phase: “Beta tests of the ad paid search solution have demonstrated a more than 30% uplift in customer registrations and an over 40% increase in first-time deposits.”

Through the continued expansion of ad marketing services, which already spans display, video, and programmatic advertising, Sportradar is poised to provide the most well-rounded and effective digital marketing solution for the global igaming industry.

As Sportradar continues to expand its ad services, they reaffirm their commitment to socially responsible advertising. “We adhere to the highest standards of socially responsible advertising, ensuring all campaigns comply with industry regulations,” said Beier, highlighting the company’s focus on integrity and regulatory compliance.”