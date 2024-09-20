GR8 Tech: strategies for solving key operational challenges

Share Facebook

Earlier this month, GR8 Tech pulled back the curtain on a new video series that was designed to address just how the company can address a multitude of operator challenges, from AI personalisation and deposits and withdrawal issues to setting up multisport widgets and much more.

Following this, Chief Product Officer Denys Parkhomenko speaks to SBC News to delve into just what this means, treading a tightrope between operators and players, what the group’s Unified Back Office can deliver for businesses, tech advancements and solving commonly encountered operational difficulties.

SBC News: When it comes to igaming products, what would you analyse as the primary pain points that are encountered by operators? And how can they be best overcome?

Denys Parkhomenko: The key challenges for operators revolve around product performance and the analytics that support it. The first major point is ensuring an efficient user acquisition flow.

This process typically begins with the landing page or external marketing materials and culminates with the user’s first or second deposit. Crafting an optimal funnel that accounts for specific market conditions, regulatory requirements, and conversion goals is no easy task. It’s a delicate balancing act for operators, and arguably one of the most critical challenges.

GR8 Tech offers a highly flexible first-deposit funnel, which can be configured in various ways, along with an integrated KYC process for verification. We also provide robust analytics to help operators monitor and understand the performance of the funnel, enabling them to take informed actions, conduct A/B tests, and test hypotheses to optimise results.

An efficient user acquisition funnel is crucial because operators are in fierce competition, particularly when it comes to affiliate managers who negotiate the best deals.

The second key pain point for operators is retention. Acquiring new users is essential, but retaining them is just as critical, especially with so much competition between operators.

Each operator is trying to offer the best bonuses and incentives to keep players on their platform, but it’s a constant challenge. Retention rates, particularly in the third month on casino platforms, are often very low – typically below 10% across the industry.

However, with our platform’s built-in CRM system, featuring a journey builder, sophisticated bonus mechanics, an engagement hub, and integrated communication channels like SMS, email, and push notifications, we can help operators increase retention rates.

These tools allow operators to create personalised journeys and connect with users through multiple channels, helping to improve user engagement and loyalty.

SBCN: How do you tread the tightrope of ensuring that such products are equally as appealing for players as they are operators that utilise them? What main challenges does this throw up?

DP: Balancing the needs of both players and operators can be quite challenging. For example, we implemented margin customisation on our sportsbook platform. On the one hand, operators can increase the margin, but this may result in fewer active players, lower turnover, and, ultimately, a decrease in GGR.

Striking the right balance is crucial. As a company with roots in the B2C sportsbook industry, we have a deep understanding of end users, and we continue to hone our skills in this area. Our platform is designed with players in mind because we believe that when players are engaged, experience excitement, and feel the thrill of risk and reward, operators will naturally benefit from such a product.

Of course, operators remain our key stakeholders, including operational managers, support teams, CRM managers, and others. Our current focus is on creating tools, such as back office systems, that empower operators to be more efficient, with many processes automated.

For example, on the main page, sporting events and casino games are personalised by AI-based models. The filtering and ranking of sports tournaments and outcomes in the sportsbook are also handled by technology, eliminating the need for daily manual adjustments.

Similarly, our CRM system automates many routine tasks, allowing managers to spend less time on operational duties.

SBCN: Could you talk us through the GR8 Tech Unified Back Office. What primary functionalities does this possess to maximise the appeal of an operator to players?

DP: The Unified Back Office is a new product from GR8 Tech designed to completely rethink operational workflows and offer operators a high level of flexibility. Each operator has a unique setup and organisational structure, requiring a specialised team to manage operations.

Thus, it’s crucial for any back office solution to meet the diverse needs of each operator, which is no small task. However, with 45 client cases worldwide, each with very different approaches, we’ve seen impressive results.

From the outset, data security and privacy have been top priorities, and we guarantee that all data is fully protected. Moving through the onboarding process for new operators, we’ve developed a Roles Management System that allows operators to assign and create roles independently, giving them the flexibility to grant permissions in line with their organisational structure.

Further, we’ve integrated powerful dashboards that provide comprehensive insights, enabling members of the operational team to effectively manage their business.

Our advanced player profile management system is user-friendly and brings key functionalities—such as document verification and setting restrictions—together in one place, making it easy to set up and manage.

As part of the Unified Back Office, we’ve also included a built-in content management system that allows operators to configure the player-facing front end using a simple drag-and-drop interface.

Operators can make changes to the main page through customisable widgets without any need for development, allowing them to create a product that truly stands out. To help operators attract new players, we offer a deeply integrated Affiliate Management System, which is connected to the platform’s back office but separate from the UBO.

SBCN: The company has recently launched a video series focusing on specific problems commonly encountered by operators. What is the purpose of this and what is the primary ambition of doing so?

DP: The purpose of the video series is to address specific problems commonly encountered by operators and offer solutions. By providing educational content and sharing our expertise, we aim to support our operators in building a successful igaming business.

The primary ambition is to foster long-term partnerships and support operators in enhancing their operations by providing valuable insights and practical tools, also including access to our Knowledge Hub.

Our approach not only strengthens relationships with experienced igaming clients but also helps attract potential partners from related industries—such as gaming, payments, or affiliates – who may not yet fully understand the igaming sector.

By sharing our expertise and demonstrating that we’re not just a B2B product provider, but also experts in igaming operations, we can craft a successful and lasting partnership.

SBCN: What technological advancements do you envisage GR8 Tech utilising to a greater degree moving forward to help ease each of the potential difficulties addressed thus far?

DP: Let’s start with the content management system. Every operator wants their business to stand out from competitors, and our modular design system makes that possible.

Without the need for additional development, operators can quickly create a unique theme – customising colours, fonts, and overall branding to reflect their identity. In addition, our content management technology allows operators to configure and personalise the user interface without requiring redeployment.

We also employ AI and machine learning-based models to personalise the player experience. Together, these technologies enable brands to launch quickly and tailor functionality to the specific needs of users in different regions.

Now, moving on to real-time communication with players. Our platform includes a built-in CRM system that shares the same data storage and infrastructure, allowing operators to engage with players in real-time.

For instance, if a player’s balance is running low, the system can automatically send a message encouraging a deposit, potentially with a bonus offer. While many systems offer real-time communication, what sets ours apart is the extensive range of triggers and segmentation parameters available, enabling highly specific targeting.

Finally, let’s discuss risk and fraud management. This is crucial for operators at every stage of development, from newcomers to established businesses. For those just starting, the first wave of players may include bonus hunters and fraudsters, so having a strong risk management system from the beginning is vital.

Since we operate in numerous regions, we already have extensive data that allows us to offer a high level of risk management from day one. Our machine learning models can automate up to 95% of decisions related to suspicious activity, ensuring robust fraud prevention.

By focusing on technological advancements, we continue to provide operators with the cutting-edge tools they need to excel at every stage of their growth.

GR8 Tech will be exhibiting at the upcoming SBC Summit Lisbon on September 24-26. Connect with the team by scheduling a meeting in advance or dropping by their stand D410.