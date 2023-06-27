Abios powers Buffed.bet with ready-made esports widgets

Share Facebook

Esports and data provider Abios has collaborated with Buffed.bet to power its new platform. It will supply its esports data through ready-made iframe widgets, allowing Buffed.bet to embellish its website and, said the firm, create “an engaging user experience for esports fans with minimal development efforts”.

In a bid to help esports fans find the next and most engaging matches to bet on, Buffed has built an easy-to-use platform covering upcoming matches in the largest esports titles. These include League of Legends, Dota 2 and CS:GO. They also provide suggestions on betting sites and further information on how to bet on matches.

To further embellish its platform, Buffed has turned to Abios to add game statistics to its platform. Abios’ Widgets allow Buffed to showcase in-depth head-to-head statistics, expected rosters and recent performance for matches, improving and creating a more immersive experience for esports fans on the platform.

Said Abios: “As the widgets are ready-made iframe components, they require little to no development work and can be integrated seamlessly into a website in a short period of time. This makes them ideal for organisations of all sizes with tight deadlines or limited development resources.”

One of the hardest aspects of creating an engaging web experience in esports, added the firm, is the sheer amount of data needed in each game to properly display a match schedule and up-to-date statistics. Teams change rosters, match schedules get switched at short notice, and different matchups can be hard to compare.

The widgets are hosted by Abios, making maintenance work essentially non-existent, allowing customers to focus on building a better experience for esports fans.

Tom Wade, CEO and Founder of Buffed.bet, stated: “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Abios. With the sheer volume of quality, accurate data, we can superpower our match pages to show bettors some really useful insights without them being required to leave the platform. As a small team, the ability for us to incorporate these statistics via widgets without extensive development and tricky integrations was vital.”

Abios Key Account Manager Philip Taube commented: “Buffed.bet is a new and exciting platform allowing esports fans to compare odds and see exciting stats and news for every large esports title. Products like theirs allow esports fans to get immersed in matches and learn more about each esports title. We’re happy to provide them easy-to-use building blocks to help their platform reach the next level.”