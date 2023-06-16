WeAreTechnology Group and BelloaTechnologies unite to launch WeAreGame brand

Share Facebook

WeAreTechnology Group and BelloaTechnologies have announced the launch this week of WeAreGame, a new brand which, according to both organisations, offers “outstanding global content solutions, software, and managed services”.

In a statement, WeAreGame described the collaboration as one that brings together “the unique strengths of both teams, enabling the creation of supercharged and responsive igaming solutions”. The alliance, it added, also sees the introduction of the WeAre Platform, an igaming platform designed to “empower numerous leading names in the industry”, including the Brazilian operator Pixbet.

WeAreTechnology Group specialises in market entry and expansion for operators in emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and Africa. Operators can launch their brand or integrate standalone products with a comprehensive set of turnkey solutions, including casino, sports, fantasy, lottery, and poker.

CEO Tim Scoffham stated: “WeAreGame is well-positioned to lead the industry with our powerful and creative igaming solutions. Our collective team has the knowledge, experience and skill to meet the evolving needs of our global clients and take WeAreGame to the forefront of the igaming industry.”

BelloaTechnologies, with more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, offers sportsbook platform solutions that power some of the leading sports brands in Latin America, with a rapidly-expanding client base in Brazil.

The firm’s CEO, O.Gunes Cizmeci, commented: “Together, BelloaTechnologies and WeAreTechnology Group redefine industry standards and deliver innovative and exceptional igaming experiences. The collaboration showcases our commitment to providing unique and dynamic igaming creations.”