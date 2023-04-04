EveryMatrix hires Martin Clarke as new Product Chief of OddsMatrix

Share Facebook

EveryMatrix has confirmed the appointment of Martin Clarke as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO) of its sports betting technology unit OddsMatrix.

An expert in all core disciplines related to sportsbook innovation and product management, Clarke is a former Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) executive who has helped pioneer defining features such as Cash Out, Fast Markets, Odds Boost and Bet Builder.

Most recently, Clarke rebuilt the B2B platform of Metric Gaming, bolstering its end-to-end horseracing, soccer and US sports markets.

Ebbe Groes, CEO of EveryMatrix, said: “I’m thrilled that someone of Martin’s calibre and track-record has joined OddsMatrix. He is a sports product superstar and has worked on some of the most memorable and game-changing betting features of the last decade.”

“Martin’s arrival proves we are on the right path to accelerate our growth and success as we continue to attract major tier-1 operators, providing them with industry-leading software and services that take their brands to the next dimension.”

Clarke joins OddsMatrix as the technology unit prepares to relaunch the sportsbook offering of German heritage operator bet-at-home AG and will serve as the lead technology supplier of TippmixPro – the flagship sportsbook brand of the Hungarian Lottery won via a competitive tender.

New partnerships and projects saw OddsMatrix achieve a 28% year-on-year increase in gross profit during FY2022.

In his remit, Clarke will be responsible for multiple areas within the EveryMatrix sports business unit, reporting to new OddsMatrix CEO Tor Skeie who joined in February this year.

“I’m very pleased to join EveryMatrix whose OddsMatrix platform, products and services are turning heads and making a massive difference to some of the biggest global brands,” Clarke commented on joining OddsMatrix.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Tor and the team and supporting them with some exciting plans in 2023 and beyond