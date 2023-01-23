SportingRisk appoints Andy Phillips as commercial lead

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SportingRisk has confirmed the appointment of Andy Phillips as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the dedicated sports modelling and risk forecasting solutions provider.

In his remit, Phillips will focus on expanding SportingRisk’s client portfolio and the commercial growth opportunities of new products such as PropFutures – the firm’s client customised player prop and interval-based markets product.

An expert in commercial development of data intelligence solutions and services, Phillips has held senior management roles at Genius Sports and Nasdaq Inc, advising all businesses in the” intersection of sports data and technology”

“I’m thrilled to join SportingRisk,” Phillips said. “The company has unique data and innovative products that are extremely relevant to the current market. With its proprietary IP, it is in an excellent position for future growth. I’m excited to help operators continue to get value from their sports data and to talk to more operators in 2023.”

Sporting Risk leverages the predictive modelling of its data science team with an extensive tech operation to be a provider of innovative price feeds and content into companies operating within the gaming and media sectors.

The firm’s predictive modules is powered by the most extensive and granular data available, internally collected by the company’s tech team and qualitative analysts

SportingRisk CEO, Henry Newman, commented: “Andy brings a wealth of sports data and betting technology experience to the business as we look to deliver on our sales strategy in 2023. Our ability to present pricing and insights from one source is unique and will be a game-changer for operators looking to deliver truly-engaging betting experiences.”