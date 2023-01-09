Splash Tech appoints games guru Ben Starr as first Chairman

Share Facebook

Splash Tech has confirmed the appointment of Ben Starr as inaugural company Chairman to help guide the strategic vision and commercial growth of the free-to-play (FTP) and customised games studio.

A figurehead in games development and player engagement, Starr is the founder of multiple igaming enterprises, including Jumpman Gaming, 15 Marketing Ltd and OhMyBingo.

Starr joins Splash Tech having recently successfully exited Jumpman Gaming, the mobile soft gaming network, to Super Group, the holding company for Betway.

Founded in 2020 by Adam Wilson, Splash Tech is a customised developer of free-to-play and play-to-play games designed to support all marketing and retention dynamics for customers such as 10bet, ComeOn, JOI Gaming and GOAT Interactive.

Having established its initial success, Wilson commented on Starr’s appointment: “Ben brings an unmatched level of experience in building, growing and successfully exiting an online gaming platform.

We count ourselves lucky to have his experience and knowledge feeding into the business as we go through an unprecedented level of growth.”

In addition to his role as Chairman, Starr has become an investor in Splash Tech alongside other notable industry veterans Steve Schrier, Daniel Burns and Sandford Loudon.

Of the role, Starr said: “I invest in companies that build teams and products I believe in. Splash Tech has shown in a very short period of time that they have what it takes to compete at a high level in the space, and I look forward to working closely with the team as they build on their recent success.”