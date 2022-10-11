Aristocrat launches Anaxi to power online games vision

Share Facebook

Aristocrat Leisure has announced the rebrand and launch of its online games division that will operate under the new domain of ‘Anaxi’.

The launch of Anaxi sees the ASX gambling technology group announce its entry into the online gambling B2B marketplace. Corporate ambitions see Aristocrat targets becoming a leading supplier of real-money-games and software solutions.

Aristocrat announced the creation of a dedicated online RMG business in February 2022, with Anaxi becoming the third business segment within the group, standing alongside Aristocrat Gaming and the Pixel United mobile-first publishing business.

Furthermore, it is added that Anaxi’s first regulated igaming products will launch with “two major customers” in the US by the end of the current year

Aristocrat forms its online games division following its recent purchase of Roxor Gaming, the former B2B games division of Gamesys Group.

The Anaxi unit will be led by Mitchell Bowen as CEO, who commented: “We’re excited to announce Anaxi as the name of our emerging online real money gaming business at Aristocrat.

“We look forward to working with our partners as Anaxi reimagines the world’s greatest gaming content online and begins our journey towards becoming the most trusted name in online RMG globally.

“We are thrilled to be showcasing our new Anaxi brand at G2E Las Vegas and invite our customers, partners and players to ‘Experience Anaxi’ with us on the Aristocrat Gaming stand.”