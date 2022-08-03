OpenBet acquires Sportsbook Models to deepen price and training capacities 

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

OpenBet has acquired the assets of Multi Builder Limited in a strategic move to enhance its sports modelling capabilities and training resources for global sportsbook partners.

Announced this morning, the firm will expand its supplier services by integrating Multi Builder quantitative sports models and its associated Sportsbook Training Services programme that trade under the domain of ‘Sportsbook Models’.

Operating since 2015, Sportsbook Models is the business collaboration of Oliver Preston and Jonathan Smith, industry experts in sportsbook odds compiling, market modelling/pricing and risk management.

The Multi Builder team has primarily focused on creating and powering best-in-class algorithmic sports betting models that deliver quality content depth and improved margins across sports markets that are further enhanced by Sportsbook Training Services.

Nikos Konstakis, OpenBet Chief Product Officer (CPO), underlined the strategic importance of the acquisition that will bolster the tech group’s pricing and trading performance whilst providing new education resources for its Managed Trading Services offered to tier-1 operators.

He said: “This deal marks another significant milestone into the development of our Pricing & Trading Services strategy, which continues to grow in importance as OpenBet drives operator value through deeper market offerings alongside higher flexibility.

“Through the acquisitions of DonBest and SportCast in recent years, coupled with our internal roadmap, we saw our content and pricing revenue grow by over 100% in 2021.

“The addition of Multi Builder Limited allows us to accelerate this growth trajectory, drive innovation and offer next level betting entertainment for our operators’ players.”

OpenBet will take ownership of Multi Builder IPs and tech for key pricing models operated on “significant sports markets, both pre-match and in-play, which have already proven successful with leading sportsbook operators.”

Finalising the deal, Jonathan Smith will continue to provide and develop the Sportsbook Training Services program exclusively on behalf of OpenBet.

Oliver Preston, Managing Director of Multi Builder, added: “We are extremely proud to be part of OpenBet’s latest expansion strategy, further developing their market-leading portfolio. OpenBet is the stand-out sports technology, services and content business.

“Their relentless focus on customer and player experience is second to none. Our offering will complement the company’s current products very effectively, enabling it to continue providing quality, scale and depth of systems across global markets. We’ve found a trusted partner in OpenBet and we can’t wait to get started.”