Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Spanish gaming group Codere SA has staked its claim in Italy’s soon-to-be relaunched online gambling market, unveiling its new digital domain Codere.it in the final phases of licensing reforms.

Codere, which has operated in Italy since 2001 through bingo halls and slot distribution, is moving decisively into digital betting channels as Rome prepares to redraw the competitive map.

ADM, Italy’s Custom and Monopolies Agency, has set 12 November as the final deadline for licence applications, with 46 bids so far verified to launch 51 brands into the market.

Alejandro Pascual, Codere’s Regional Manager for Europe, described the move as a “natural yet strategic step” to consolidate the online segment while retaining the group’s reputation as a regulated, customer-focused operator.

“Our goal is to offer a consistent, high-quality omnichannel experience,” he said.

The launch comes after Codere struck new credit terms with bondholders, wiping out €1bn in corporate debt to free up capital for expansion across Europe and South America.

Management believes the group’s omnichannel presence will be critical to securing long-term market share in one of Europe’s most competitive jurisdictions.

Codere is also opening the door to B2B partnerships, positioning its brand and infrastructure as a launchpad for other firms seeking entry into Italy’s regulated digital arena.

Roberto Russo, Director of Online Operations, added: “Codere.it was created with the ambition of offering an online experience that meets the highest international standards. We have built a solid and scalable platform, ready to grow and adapt to the needs of our users and partners.”

With the new framework set to take full effect by March 2026, Codere’s timing signals intent: to be among the leading operators in a reshaped Italian market at the very moment when the barriers to entry are at their highest.

The company’s launch in Italy also comes closely after the resignation of Oscar Iglesias as Chief Financial Officer of Codere Online, having also previously served as Global Head of Corporate Development and Deputy CFO at the group-level.

Iglesias – who was a key c-level figure during Codere Online’s merger with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in 2021 which enabled its public listing – will continue to serve on the company’s board, while the firm now embarks on a search for a new CFO.