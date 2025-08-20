Share Facebook

BETBY has announced its latest initiative, Help Arena, a platform aimed at simplifying how its partners access support and manage operations.

The launch looks to act as a central hub where partners can submit and track support tickets, access release notes and consult a knowledge base covering topics such as sportsbook features, risk management, Betby Games and betting rules.

“Help Arena was developed to provide our partners with a seamless, efficient and transparent support experience,” said Kirill Zhgun, Head of Customer Support at BETBY.

“We understand that convenience and clarity are key to productive partnerships, and Help Arena reflects our commitment to making support as streamlined and effective as possible.”

Centralised communication

Meanwhile, Help Arena also forms technical maintenance updates and FAQs into a single interface.

Through Help Arena, partners can communicate with BETBY’s support team through an integrated widget, a dedicated email channel and popular messaging apps, helping ensure queries are addressed quickly.

Meanwhile, BETBY has said it plans to enhance Help Arena further with deeper analytics, more detailed reporting tools and upgraded customisation options. The knowledge base and FAQ section will also be expanded to five languages to improve accessibility for partners globally.

The launch of Help Arena aims to reflect BETBY’s focus on providing practical support tools that make day-to-day operations easier for its partners.

Betby expands esports lineup

In further company news, this month BETBY added three new titles to its Betby Games range: eBoxing, eVolleyball, and eKabaddi – the world’s first virtual version of Kabaddi – bringing the total number of games in its portfolio to 22.

The additions highlighted how esports betting is moving beyond the usual football and basketball titles, with a stronger focus on niche and regional competitions. BETBY is continuing to explore ways for its esports offerings to complement its broader sports betting solutions.

