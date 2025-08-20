Share Facebook

SBK, the sportsbook subsidiary of Smarkets, has unveiled a bold new advertising campaign to lead its Premier League engagement, debuting the first fully AI-generated 360° creative rollout for UK betting audiences.

The campaign, titled “Betting without the Bullshit”, was developed in partnership with Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man.

The advert takes direct aim at the clichés and gimmicks that have long defined betting advertising, positioning SBK as a modern disruptor in a crowded UK market where other sportsbooks are losing their edge.

At the centre of the campaign is a stripped-back, 20-second hero spot that champions transparency and value — core messages aligned with SBK’s recently launched ‘Best Price’ product feature.

According to the operator, the entire campaign was conceived, designed, and executed using advanced AI tools, significantly accelerating production timelines while maintaining high creative standards.

“We’ve always stood for fairness, transparency, and the best odds,” said Adam Baylis, SBK’s Marketing Director. “This campaign says exactly that — no spin, no gimmicks — and leveraging AI allowed us to move fast and cut through the noise.”

The campaign is now live across SBK’s digital and social channels, with targeted placements strategically aligned with the start of the Premier League.

Ken Robertson, CEO and founder of The Tenth Man and former Head of Mischief at Paddy Power — said the aim was to challenge the stagnant betting offer that dominates the industry and to use AI not as a gimmick, but as a tool to push creative boundaries.

“We wanted to show what happens when you ditch the overblown nonsense and get to the point in both the message and the production,” Robertson stated.

“This isn’t AI for the sake of it. It’s AI used to push creative boundaries and get a bold idea into the world faster than the old rules allow.”

Founded in 2018, The Tenth Man is recognised amongst the fastest growing independent creative advertising agencies in the UK and Ireland. Led by Ken Robertson the Dublin agency has developed high-impact campaigns for RedBull, RTE Ireland, Champion Clothing and Fanatics Sportsbook.