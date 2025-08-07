Bet365 continues to find US success while other European firms call it quits

While some US firms are evaluating prospects beyond American shores and some European firms are withdrawing from the market, bet365 is powering on with expansion.

The UK-based multinational has taken its platform live in Kansas, making the Midwestern state the 14th state where it has a presence, having first launched in the US in 2019.

Kansas now sits alongside Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia as active markets for bet365.

“We are thrilled to bring the bet365 experience to sports fans in Kansas,” said a bet365 spokesperson.

“With our industry-leading product, user-friendly interface, and a reputation built over two decades, we’re excited to provide Kansans with a trusted and dynamic platform for their sports betting entertainment.

“We’re focused on proving to customers that with our Bet Boosts, the fastest In-Game product, and Same Game Parlays, it’s Never Ordinary with bet365.”

Bet365 bucks the Europe-to-US-and-back trend

The US betting market quickly became a very competitive space in the years following the repeal of PASPA in 2018, and this then transformed into a situation of market dominance held by FanDuel and DraftKings.

Against this backdrop, bet365 has bucked a trend which has seen many European firms decide to call it quits, struggling to compete against the big budgets and brand exposure of the above mentioned market leaders.

Sweden’s Kindred Group began withdrawing Unibet from the market in 2023, Germany’s Tipico sold its US sportsbook to MGM Resorts-owned LeoVegas in 2024, Super Group began winding down Betway there last year followed by Spin last month, and Betfred announced an end to its US online operations just last week.

Bet365 seems to be one of the only European founded operators to continue expanding in the US. The firm’s product has clearly stood out to some US bettors, being one of the strongest products in the industry after being tried and tested in many markets for over two decades.

The company may have also benefited from biding its time. Although it launched in New Jersey in 2019 just one year after PASPA’s repeal but making its expansion into other states a much more gradual process.

Taking its time will have made customer acquisition a much easier task for the company due to player education and familiarisation with the new betting sector over the initial post-PASPA years, while also giving bet365 four years to observe market developments and tailor its product.

Lastly, the company has been very selective in where it was launched and who it has partnered with. Of the around 40 states with a legal betting market, the firm’s choice to have so far only launched in 14 may be a result of carefully reviewing regulations and tax frameworks to maximise cost efficiency.

