Betfred has revealed that it will cease online betting services in the US by the end of July, bringing the sports betting operator’s six-year stateside journey to an end.

The message was shared on the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino website, which is Betfred’s land-based partner in Pennsylvania.

“Wind Creek and Betfred will be closing online sports betting operations in Pennsylvania as of July 31, 2025.”

It is understood that Betfred is no longer accepting online wagers in the state, with cashout options still open to customers until the announced deadline. Betfred is also responsible for the retail betting at Wind Creek, but it is unclear whether that will be closed too.

Pennsylvania was the last state where Betfred had an active online arm. The operator used to have an online presence in Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. Betfred also had a land-based partnership in place with Silver Reef Casino Resort in Washington. These were all shut down due to lack of market share momentum.

No long-term financial prospects and high levels of competition are also the main reasons behind a myriad of other UK and EU firms calling it quits in the US market.

Just last month, Super Group – owner of the Betway and Spin Casino brands – announced that it will be fully withdrawing from the US after just three years being listed on the NYSE.

Neal Menashe, Super Group CEO, commented that the departure was caused by a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape that is difficult to navigate, and that markets like Europe and Africa offer more stability for operational streamlining and long-term value growth.

Other high profile companies that are no longer on the US market include Malta-based Tipico, which offered online sports betting in New Jersey, Colorado, Iowa and Ohio before selling its US assets to LeoVegas.

