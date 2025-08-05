Share Facebook

Sportradar has raised its full-year 2025 guidance due to the performance of stand-alone units outperforming current expectations prior to the M&A integration of IMG Arena assets.

The Nasdaq sports technology, media and data group has reported second quarter revenue of €318m, a 14% increase year-over-year which it attributed to strong demand for its content offerings and advanced tech solutions.

H2 trading highlighted growth in its Betting Technology and Solutions segment, which rose 12% to €259m. This increase was supported by a 10% rise in Betting & Gaming Content. Period highlights saw as by strong take-up by US partners of premium wagering content for US sports markets, in particular micro-betting markets for MLB, ATP and NBA events

Meanwhile, Managed Betting Services also grew 21%, whilst Sports Content, Technology and Services saw revenues climb 22% to €59m, and Marketing & Media Services up 16% due to higher engagement from technology and media companies.

Of significance, Sportradar cites a deeper capacity of its MTS services by clients as the unit now manages over 65 million active bettors and covers 900,000 matches annually – reflecting a circa 150% increase since 2018.

Sportradar asserted that its investments in AI and technological innovation remain key drivers of customer adoption and market share gains, especially in the US, where revenue grew 30% and now accounts for 28% of total company revenue.

Carsten Koerl, CEO of Sportradar, commented: “Our second quarter results, including record quarterly revenue, expanding operating margins and significant cash flow reflect our sustained operating momentum and execution against our growth strategy.

“Our industry leading scale, including our premium content and product portfolio and leading technology and AI, is driving customer uptake and above market growth. The inherent leverage in our business, combined with our focus on efficiencies, is driving sustainable margin expansion and cash flow generation.”

Profitability improved substantially, with profit for the period reaching €49m compared to a loss of €2m a year earlier.

A €54m foreign currency gain contributed significantly to this swing, alongside higher operational income. Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% to €64m, with margin expansion to 20.1%.

Bundesliga renewal

During the quarter, Sportradar enhanced its content offerings through an expanded partnership with the German Bundesliga. This agreement now runs until the 2031-32 season.

The firm also secured exclusive global betting rights for the FIFA Club World Cup, where it utilised its AI fraud detection technology.

At the end of June, the company held €312m in cash and equivalents. Operating cash flow for the first half was €200m but was partly offset by investing outflows of €118m, mainly related to sports rights, and financing activities of €93m.

Arena elevation

Looking ahead, Sportradar now expects to generate at least €1.2bn in revenue for the full year 2025, representing a 16% increase compared to 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to reach at least €284m, reflecting 28% year-on-year growth.

Investors were informed that the elevated guidance “does not include any impact from the pending acquisition of IMG Arena given the uncertainty around the timing of close.”

M&A terms will see IMG Arena settle a $100m rights fee payment with rightholders, as Sportradar doubles its unique sports content, IP and media rights to complete its enlargement in which “guidance will be updated to incorporate the anticipated uplift resulting from this acquisition following the closing of the transaction.”

“Given our momentum we are raising our full year expectations and anticipate the acquisition of IMG Arena will further expand our capabilities, creating even greater value for our clients, partners and shareholders,” Koerl concluded.