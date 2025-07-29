Share Facebook

Martin Lycka’s Safe Bet Show takes viewers on a trip to Brazil as the latest episode saw the host speak with Leonardo Baptista on the rapid evolution of the country’s iGaming sector.

As CEO and Co-Founder of Pay4Fun, Baptista brings unique insights on Brazil’s payments and finance landscape. While this episode revolved around payments tech in the nation, Baptista also told a story of entrepreneurship, resilience and belief in regulatory efficiency.

Baptista recalled the conception of Pay4Fun, launched in 2017 as a time when Latin America’s digital payments sector was still donned with red tape and uncertainty around gaming regulation.

“The landscape in Latin America was completely different to now,” Baptista explained. “Back then, the gaming payments industry in Brazil was very fragmented. Players faced difficulty making deposits and withdrawals while operators struggled with local compliance, so it was hard to have an operation in Brazil.”

Baptista launched Pay4Fun in an attempt to create a payment method for casinos in Brazil, that was completely regulated by Brazil’s Central Bank – which eventually became the first to be approved to operate within the regulated gaming environment.

Commenting on the growth of Brazil’s regulated market, Baptista stated: “We are seeing that the market is growing fast, and new faces are appearing. It is very nice to see this happening in Brazil right now.”

Lycka guided the conversation towards Pay4Fun’s success in the Brazilian payments market, asking Baptista for the company’s “secret sauce”. Baptista’s answer was straight-forward: Localisation is key.

“We know the market. We know the Brazilian market very well. It is completely distinct.” He continued: “We are always developing and trying to bring the best technology for our operators to try and increase the conversion.”

As the episode began to wind down, Baptista emphasised a key concern for the Brazilian market, questioning if “the number of unlicensed operators will survive” in Brazil.

“We are seeing a lot of friction for the licensed operators against a parallel market that is complicated – to say the least.”

However, the CEO and Co-Founder outlined that “this is a game-changing moment for Brazil” as the regulated market continues to grow rapidly.

He concluded: “We expect continuous growth and to have a very nice legal market. I believe in the Brazilian market a lot.”

To listen to Baptista discuss the popularity of sports within Brazil’s betting market, as well as his future outlook on the Brazilian market in the upcoming years, click here to watch the full episode.

