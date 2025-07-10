Two arrows hover over a laptop, reflecting on Delasport's successful migration model.
Delasport: Setting the bar for migration-driven platforms

Fernando Noodt July 10, 2025

After the company completed a platform migration of ‘epic proportions’, SBC News speaks with Kiril Dragomirov, Director of Platform Engineering at Delasport. With more details about the process yet to come, he sheds light on what it takes to go through such a massive operation with no setbacks.

SBC News: Delasport’s Platform team completed a hugeovernight account migration recently. What was the topline result?

Kiril Dragomirov: We moved hundreds of thousands of player accounts in under fivehours. Players saw zero downtime, lost no gameplay history, and their sessions stayed live the whole time. In short, everything under the hood changed – yet nobody noticed.

SBCN: These types of migrations usually go through some sort of turbulence. Why do you describe this one as “seamless”?

KD: Its invisibility. As I mentioned, there were no broken sessions, no balance mismatches, no support tickets. That came from weeks of preparation, precisionengineered scripts, and continuous validation at every step – automated, realtime, and postmigration.

SBCN: How did you approach the planning phase to minimize margin for error?

KD: We treated it like a highstakes engineering drill. We began with an exhaustive dataset analysis and ran multiple simulations to pinpoint anomalies and tune resource allocation. Five targeted migration scripts handled distinct data segments, keeping load balanced and throughput high. All the while, crossfunctional teams rehearsed the runbook until it was muscle memory. 

SBCN: You have previously mentioned “Preparation, Alignment, Execution” as a motto. Can you unpack that?

KD: Sure! Preparation is the deep schema mapping between legacy and target systems.

Alignment refers to the constant communication across engineering, operations, and compliance so every dryrun felt like the real thing. Execution can be explained in the following way: when the window opened, we followed the playbook stepbystep – no guesswork, no deviations. Each simulation had already “taught” the system how to succeed.

SBCN: From an operator’s angle, why make a platform switch at all?

KD: Three recurring pain points push operators to migrate. The first one is lack of innovation – stagnating roadmaps while competitors launch jackpots, personalization, gamification. The second is poor support or relationship breakdown – unresolved issues and slow responses leave operators feeling unheard. The third one is rigid or outdated tech – monoliths with poor latency, limited APIs, and no modularity stifle growth and UX. 

SBCN: You describe Delasport as having a “migrationnative architecture.” What does that mean in practice?

KD: We’ve industrialized the whole process: reusable playbooks, auditable procedures, and modular tooling purposebuilt for regulated markets. Each big migration feeds back into the architecture, so the next one is faster, safer, and more automated.

SBCN: How does that translate into a competitive edge for partners in tightly regulated jurisdictions?

KD: Partners get accelerated onboarding, ironclad data integrity, and a compliance track record they can show regulators. We don’t just meet requirements; we operationalize them so operators can scale without fearing fragmented rules or technical friction. 

SBCN: Can you walk us through the tech stack that enabled this speed and scale?

KD: The stack is deliberately flexible. PHP orchestrates the migration logic. MongoDB stores unstructured gameplay data. MSSQL and MySQL cover legacy and transactional workloads. RabbitMQ keeps services in sync asynchronously, giving us realtime oversight and instant rollback options. 

SBCN: Beyond the migration itself, what does this project say about the platform’s trajectory?

KD: It proves large scale, regulated migrations can be executed with surgical precision – without sacrificing stability. We’re setting a new bar for “migrationdriven” platforms: fast, resilient, and futureready. 

SBCN: In a market with so many competitors, why would you say an operator should pick Delasport?

KD: Four clear reasons: Proven KnowHow – multiple large migrations with zero downtime or data loss. Built for Regulated Markets – jurisdictionspecific rules bakedin (Ontario, Brazil, UK, and more). True Partnership – transparent communication, dedicated teams, coplanned roadmaps. And full Product Suite, No Lockin – sportsbook, casino, PAM, CRM, and player engagement, all modular and APIfriendly.

Switching to Delasport isn’t just a data move; it’s a levelup. We’re a scaling engine, a compliance partner, and a growth accelerator – making the next platform leap a zerofriction success. As we keep saying: Choose smarter, grow faster. And Delasport is the smart choice.

