Bet365 has renewed its integrity and marketing compliance partnership with Sitebee.

Marking seven consecutive years of collaboration, Sitebee, formerly GiG Comply, will continue to provide its automated monitoring platform that allows the betting brand to maintain visibility across affiliate activity and digital placements.

A bet365 spokesperson commented: “Sitebee remains an essential part of our approach to affiliate compliance. The platform’s flexibility and automation help us adapt to market changes while maintaining the high standards that define the bet365 Partners programme.”

The overall aim of the platform is to identify any potential risks before they escalate further. Sitebee has previously said that it labels itself ‘a strategic partner’ to operators rather than a compliance and monitoring solution.

“Our continued work with bet365 reflects the strength of our collaboration and a shared focus on responsible marketing,” added Rasmus Bank Nielsen, Head of Sitebee.

“As regulations evolve, staying compliant means staying informed and maintaining control over how a brand is represented online. We’re pleased to support bet365 in navigating both regulatory and reputational challenges.”

Renewed commitment as bet365 ramps up

It was in October last year that Gentoo Media officially announced the rebranding of its GiG Comply platform to Sitebee.

The SaaS compliance automation and brand protection solution builds upon the success of GiG Comply, future-proofing the former design with a strengthened focus on compliance.

Rasmus Bank Nielsen, Head of Sitebee, said at the time: “Sitebee is more than just a rebrand. It’s a renewed commitment to our partners and the industry. Compliance doesn’t stand still, and neither do we.”

Notably, the Sitebee rebrand came just two weeks after Gentoo Media also officially took its new name in a step towards completing a legal split of the company that creates two independently listed businesses.

The renewal of the company’s partnership with one of its biggest clients, bet365, comes as the latter continues to step up its global activity. Although acknowledging its withdrawal from China, one of its largest grey markets, earlier in the year, the firm is continuing to consolidate its position in the US with new and planned state launches.

Meanwhile, it is also detailing success on the product front. The addition of a new feature to its bet builders, Sub On Play On, has been particularly successful according to recent updates from the company.