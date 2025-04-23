Share Facebook

Sportradar achieved a profit of between €20m-€24m for the first quarter of 2025 according to an unaudited financial report.

The Nasdaq sports technology group revealed that revenue rose to around €307m-€311m in a preliminary unaudited report published today (23 April).

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA was between €56m and €58m. Items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA figure included significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance.

The figures come as Sportradar marks the 25th anniversary of launching its first commercial services package of pre-match and livescore APIs, during which time the company has grown significantly and secured extensive partnerships across sports and betting.

Its technology platform has grown to service all major technology disciplines for sports, catering to a client portfolio of 900 media firms, 800 betting operators, and 400 pro-sports leagues.

Continued performance uptick

Last month, Sportradar published its FY and Q4 2024 financial results, which displayed a 26% YoY increase in full-year revenue to €1.1bn (£840m).

The technology firm contributed the €229m rise to a 29% and a 15% growth in its Betting Technology and Solutions, and Sports Content, Technology & Services segments, respectively.

Carsten Koerl, CEO of Sportradar, said at the time: “This past year we also grew our product offering, launching a number of award-winning products that expand our best-in-class product suite and bring fans closer to their favourite sports.

“Importantly, as we grow our topline, we are at an inflexion point for multi-year margin expansion and increasing cash flow, positioning us to deliver meaningful shareholder value for years to come.”

Sportradar has recently laid out its mission to deliver an unmatched scale in global sports and betting, captured by the accelerated development of its proprietary technologies and strategic acquisitions.

The message was delivered at the company’s investor day, where the Sportradar leadership team set its vision to become “the engine of the sports world”.

One Sportradar’s most notable recent moves was the acquisition of IMG ARENA, expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The acquisition will enhance Sportradar’s content and data rights portfolio, adding around 70% of rights across the top three global betting sports.

According to Koerl: “The acquisition of IMG ARENA is a strategic move to accelerate revenue growth while integrating seamlessly into our platform, enhancing our relationships with key leagues and sportsbooks.”