Fortuna has been named the official betting partner of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Taking place across eight host cities in Slovakia from 11 to 28 June, the competition will gain brand exposure for Fortuna – an operator in the country, as well as in Croatia, Czechia, Poland and Romania.

Part of Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG), the brand is an active supporter of football. It invests in the development of the sport’s infrastructure and champions initiatives that promote its growth and popularity throughout central Europe.

Penta Investments has been the majority owner of FEG since 2017, helping the Fortuna sportsbook and gaming brand expand beyond its home market of the Czech Republic.

On the latest partnership, Fortuna said: “This deep-rooted commitment is a key aspect of the company’s philosophy; promoting a responsible, positive sports culture and empowering the next generation of young talent.”

The local market

The Czech Republic holds a popular sports betting market. Back in January 2017, revisions were made to the law so that players would be allowed to use offshore European Economic Area (EEA) and EU operators.

New legislation was introduced after the European Commission began proceedings against the country because they wanted EU operators to be permitted in the Czech Republic.

The lead up to the tournament comes as Finanční Správa (The Financial Administration of the Czech Republic) increases monitoring of Czech gambling licenses.

“Gambling is a specific industry with high tax revenue, and therefore, it is important for us to minimise the space for illegal practices through systematic activities. This success shows that our efforts have a real impact on market fairness and tax collection.”