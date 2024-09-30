Dylan Duffy fined £4,000 for betting violations

Share Facebook

The FA has fined Lincoln City footballer Dylan Duffy after he acknowledged multiple violations of anti-betting regulations.

The League One forward has been ordered to pay £4,000, with half of that amount suspended for 12 months, after admitting to the charge at the earliest opportunity and fully cooperating throughout the investigation.

The 21-year-old confessed to placing 30 bets on football matches between 18 August 2023 – 23 April 2024. Duffy informed the FA that the bets were made on behalf of his younger brother in Ireland, who is under 18. He clarified that he did not use the account himself but only provided his passport to set it up.

However, in an interview, Duffy said he had used another account to place 22 bets, in which he would ring an undisclosed person to place the bets for him.

Upon reviewing the betting accounts, it was found that six bets were placed on matches involving competitions in which Duffy’s clubs participated during the relevant seasons, including bets on Lincoln City.

He has since been referred to Sporting Chance, a UK-based charity founded by former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams, which provides support to professional athletes facing mental and emotional health challenges.

Commenting on the investigation, Lincoln City said: “The club has supported Dylan throughout this process and will continue to do so privately”.

The issue of current players betting on football is on the rise. In August, one of the most notable cases concluded when Newcastle United announced the return of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, who had served a 10-month ban from professional football for betting on matches.

Moreover, this issue impacts the integrity of the game, as demonstrated in May when the FA charged West Ham United player Lucas Paquetá with misconduct for allegedly breaching FA Rules E5 and F3 related to betting.

The Brazilian is accused of trying to influence matches intentionally by seeking a card from the referee to manipulate the betting market, allowing certain individuals to profit from bets.