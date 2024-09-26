Atlaslive granted ISO certification for data security standards

Share Facebook

Atlaslive has been granted an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard certification, which solidifies the firm’s focus on customer security.

Awarded by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), the standard recognises high commitment to requirements around information security management systems (ISMS), as well as provides a framework for establishing set rules around companies’ data security practices.

Maxim Slobodyanyuk, CEO of Atlaslive, commented: “This certification is a significant achievement that shows our dedication to protecting our partners and users across the globe.

“It’s a major step forward for our platform, offering partners the assurance that we not only prioritise innovation in the igaming industry, but also place a strong emphasis on data security and trust.

“With growing interest in our customisable technology, we are committed to providing solutions that deliver both innovation and robust security. High-security standards like ISO 27001 not only safeguard organisations, customers and partners but are now considered essential for business partnerships.”

A busy period for the company, Atlaslive has further supported its global expansion strategy with the appointment of two new experts to its management team – Vladimir Matvijevichas as Head of Sales and Marina Mirzoyan as Head of Key Account Management.

With previous experience in B2B and B2C roles, Matvijevichas will leverage diverse market knowledge and client relationship-building skills to strengthen Atlaslive’s sales department efforts.

His new duties will include overseeing the company’s sales strategies and putting them into action, as well as growing its client base across key markets.

On his appointment, Matvijevich said: “Starting as Head of Sales in Atlaslive is a great opportunity. I believe that the company and I share the same vision for how to approach business and I see this as the beginning of achieving our goals together.

“My focus is not just on sales but also on building lasting relationships with our partners. Our primary focus right now is the Latam market, where we have very ambitious plans and I’m confident we can succeed.”

Mirzoyan brings over nine years of experience in product and business development, including with BetConstruct where she was in charge of boosting revenue growth and expanding existing customer bases.

Mirzoyan commented: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining at such an exciting time of growth and can’t wait to contribute to the ongoing success.

“I’m eager to introduce new, innovative processes that will help accelerate the company’s impressive growth even further. I look forward to collaborating with my talented colleagues as we steer the B2B business toward an even brighter future.”

Welcoming both appointees on board, Atlaslive CEO, Maxim Slobodyanyuk, concluded: “Marina and Vladimir are both exceptionally talented individuals who will undoubtedly be key assets to Atlaslive.

“They have a deep understanding of the gaming industry, strong product knowledge, and extensive experience in building meaningful partnerships.

“I’m sure they will bring greater cohesion to their respective teams and lead us to the next level of international expansion.”